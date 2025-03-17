How to Watch: Mizzou Begins NCAA Tournament Against Drake
A year removed from a winless season in the Southeastern Conference, the Missouri Tigers have made a striking return to the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri notched a No. 6 seed on the West side of the bracket, and will take on the No. 11-seeded Drake Bulldogs in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday. The path begins against an unfamiliar opponent — but the Missouri Valley Champions, at that.
The Tigers have been on a downward swing in the last five-game stretch of the regular season, but did find some momentum in the SEC Tournament with a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They went on to fall to the Florida Gators, though Mark Mitchell was unavailable to play with a right knee injury.
The NCAA Tournament is a much different time of the postseason, given the vast amounts of conferences and teams being represented. The goal has been a trip to San Antonio all year for Missouri, but getting to that potential destination starts with Drake.
Given the relative closeness of Wichita compared to the other locations that were possible, coach Dennis Gates had one message for Tiger faithful: "Be there."
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Drake
Who: Missouri Tigers (22-11, 10-8 SEC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (30-3, 17-3 MVC)
When: Thursday, March 20 at 6:35 p.m. CT
Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
TV: truTV
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM Home: 204
Sirius XM Away: 204
Series History: Missouri leads 27-7
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers were eliminated in the quarterfinals to the Gators in the SEC Tournament 95-81. Without Mitchell Missouri couldn't be up to par against the attack of Florida, with Tamar Bates leading the team with 16 points on rough 7-of-18 shooting from the field.
Last Time Out, Drake: The Bulldogs took home a win in the Missouri Valley Tournament, defeating the Bradley Braves in a 63-48 Final. Bennett Stirtz had a dominating performance, scoring 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting.