How to Watch Mizzou on the Road Against No. 23 Alabama

Missouri basketball has a unique matchup on its hands, taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide has a 13-6 record, which may be deceiving based on some teams they've defeated.



Alabama has been in the news recently with the addition of Charles Bediako from the G League, but the Crimson Tide has other issues to manage. They're battling injury issues while also having to integrate Bediako.



The Tigers will have to deal with standout guards Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon, who is one of the leading scorers in the entire country. The depth of Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will also cause issues. The emergence of Amari Allen, a freshman forward, has also been a welcome sign on both sides of the ball.

Here are the full streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Alabama

Who: Missouri (14-6, 4-3 SEC) vs. Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

What: Missouri basketball's most challenging SEC road game to date.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2026, 7 p.m.

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Oklahoma - 390

Series: Alabama leads 8-15.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers won an overtime thriller at the hands of a Mark Mitchell game-winner, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 88-87. A Trent Pierce triple at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime to help them improve to 14-6 and 4-3 in conference play.

Last Time Out, Alabama: Alabama lost its second straight home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in 79-73 fashion. This was Alabama's first matchup played with former G League big man Charles Bediako on the roster, resulting in a loss.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.7 on 55.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.6 with 1.9 turnovers)

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Xzayvier Brown (16.3 on 47.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Waguel (6.1)

Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 with 1.8 turnovers)

Read more Missouri Tigers News: