Live Blog of Mizzou Against No. 21 Georgia

Missouri has another challenging matchup in the Southeastern Conference in its hands, hosting the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers are looking for some consistency and, most importantly, a win, to get back on track in the SEC.



Dennis Gates and the Tigers are coming off a 78-70 loss to LSU on the road, gifting LSU its first win in SEC play. Missouri dropped to 3-2 and 13-5 as a result of the loss.

Georgia is in a different boat. It's coming off a 90-76 win over Arkansas in a ranked win at home, proving that the Bulldogs are a team that could contend for a spot at the top of the SEC. Georgia is operating as one of the best offensive teams in the entire country, making rebounding and not turning the ball over a priority for the Tigers.



"We have to do a better job rebounding and blocking out and doing what we have to do to secure the basketball with two hands," Gates said on Monday.



Stopping Georgia guards Jeremiah Wilkinson, Marcus Millender and Blue Cain is going to be a priority for the Missouri defensive unit. Those are the three leading scorers for the Bulldogs, averaging a combined 43.6 points per game. That's around 45% of Georgia's average of 96 points per game scored as a team.

Gates and the Tigers are also expecting more out of their junior point guard, Anthony Robinson II. He's struggled as of late, which was taken to another level after getting benched in favor of T.O. Barrett in the second half against LSU. The Tigers need Robinson to be operating at his best in order to continue to win games.



"We have to understand that Ant Robinson has to continue to play better for us. If he does not play well, we don't have a chance, I believe," Gates said.

Follow along below for live updates and analysis of Missouri's matchup against No. 21 Georgia.

Pre Game

Injuries

Missouri

Georgia

The Bulldogs don't have anyone on the injury report for tonight's game against Missouri.

Starting Lineups

Missouri Georgia

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (13-5, 3-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (15-3, 3-2 SEC)



What: Missouri's third SEC home game of the 2025-26 season.



When: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network



Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 382, Georgia - 81



Series: Missouri leads 12-10.

