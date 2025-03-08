How to Watch: No. 15 Mizzou Faces No. 19 Kentucky in Regular Season Finale
After a rough stretch of games on the road, the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers will close out the regular season at home against the No. 19-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a game with massive postseason implications.
Missouri has been dominant at home this season, holding an 18-1 record while competing at Mizzou Arena. It is tied with St. John’s for the national lead in home wins this season. Alternatively, the Tigers are mediocre when playing on the road, with a 3-7 away record indicative of their struggles.
However, this statistic is consistent throughout the majority of the SEC. The Wildcats are in the same boat, boasting a 3-6 road record.
It is evident that the Tigers are in for an uphill battle any time they travel outside Columbia. They have lost much of the momentum they had built with home victories. Now, with the SEC and NCAA Tournaments beginning in a matter of days, it is crucial that Missouri establishes some sort of momentum and protect their home court one final time before postseason play.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) vs the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8)
When: Saturday, March 8 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
TV: ESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM Home: 84
Sirius XM Away: 82
Series History: Kentucky leads 15-3
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers lost their second game in a row — and their second on the road at that — to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. Missouri's defense gave up an early run to the Sooners, forcing it to play catch-up for the remainder of the game. A 9-of-31 performance from behind the arc was not enough, as the Tigers fell short, 96-85.
Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats dismantled the LSU Tigers with a fiery offense that raced out to a 50-23 first-half lead. Otega Oweh scored a game-high 24 points, followed by Brandon Garrison and Ansley Almanor, who each notched 15 points, helping the Wildcats to a 93-64 blowout win in Lexington.