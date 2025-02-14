Mizzou Central

How to Watch: No. 21 Mizzou Basketball at Georgia

Streaming and radio information for the Missouri Tigers' road matchup.

Joey Van Zummeren

Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Russel Tchewa (54) drives to the basket against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Russel Tchewa (54) drives to the basket against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

To understate it, the Missouri Tigers are in a very different position compared to the last time they took on the Georgia Bulldogs.

In March of 2024, Georgia ended Missouri's season, putting the cap on a brutal, 19-game losing streak for the Tigers to secure the first winless season in conference play since the 1907-1908 season.

A year later, Missouri will travel to Georgia with the Tigers near the top of the Southeastern Conference, looking poised to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will prepare Missouri for their toughest remaining matchup of the regular season, hosting No. 2 Alabama on Feb. 19.

Missouri has gone 2-4 on the road this season, but have pulled off road upsets over No. 5 Florida and No. 14 Mississsippi State.

Below is full information for the game, including radio and streaming details.

How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri at Georgia

Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Sirius XM: 81 or 190

Series History: Missouri leads 11-10

Last Time Out, Missouri: In their first matchup against Oklahoma in Columbia since 2012, the Tigers won by 24 to break a two-game losing streak. The 82-58 victory was Missouri's second largest margin of victory of SEC play.

Last Time Out, Georgia: The Bulldogs lost their second straight, falling 69-53 at No. 8 Texas A&M. Georgia led 32-23 at halftime, but Texas A&M scored 22 unanswered points in the middle of the second half.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Why Dennis Gates Wants to Coach Mizzou for '20-Plus Years'
Mitchell Answers Call, Ramps up Intensity in Mizzou's Win Against Oklahoma
3 Takeaways From Mizzou's Overpowering Performance Against Oklahoma

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball