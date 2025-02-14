How to Watch: No. 21 Mizzou Basketball at Georgia
To understate it, the Missouri Tigers are in a very different position compared to the last time they took on the Georgia Bulldogs.
In March of 2024, Georgia ended Missouri's season, putting the cap on a brutal, 19-game losing streak for the Tigers to secure the first winless season in conference play since the 1907-1908 season.
A year later, Missouri will travel to Georgia with the Tigers near the top of the Southeastern Conference, looking poised to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will prepare Missouri for their toughest remaining matchup of the regular season, hosting No. 2 Alabama on Feb. 19.
Missouri has gone 2-4 on the road this season, but have pulled off road upsets over No. 5 Florida and No. 14 Mississsippi State.
Below is full information for the game, including radio and streaming details.
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 81 or 190
Series History: Missouri leads 11-10
Last Time Out, Missouri: In their first matchup against Oklahoma in Columbia since 2012, the Tigers won by 24 to break a two-game losing streak. The 82-58 victory was Missouri's second largest margin of victory of SEC play.
Last Time Out, Georgia: The Bulldogs lost their second straight, falling 69-53 at No. 8 Texas A&M. Georgia led 32-23 at halftime, but Texas A&M scored 22 unanswered points in the middle of the second half.
