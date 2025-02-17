How to Watch: No. 21 Mizzou Faces No. 2 Alabama
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers have plenty of big wins under its belt this season, but arguably, no game could end up being as big as its home clash against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama is coming off of one of the biggest games in all of college basketball this season, one that resulted in a frustrating loss. Auburn, the top-ranked team in the country, took a short road trip to Tuscaloosa and walked out with a 94-85 victory in a game where they had it mostly under control.
Missouri now has an excellent opportunity right in front of them. It's possible that the Crimson Tide will take a slight dip in the polls, but even with that chance, they've played like one of the best teams in the country all year. Missouri's only home loss this season came against Texas A&M and they've picked up big ones there against Kansas and Ole Miss.
A loss for the Tigers in this game does not mean the season is done. In fact, Missouri might have its March Madness hopes locked up after its last win on the road against a team with dreams of March in the Georgia Bulldogs.
Regardless of a win or loss, Missouri has a great chance to shock the college basketball world on Wednesday. It's not a bad situation to be in, knowing they will be fine if they lose but positively impacted if they win.
Below is full information for the game, including radio and streaming details.
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (16-6, 8-4 SEC) at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb 19 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 190 or 191
Series History: Alabama leads 7-15
Last Time Out, Missouri: A well-rounded offensive attack from the Tigers, as well as imposing second-half defense, helped Missouri earn an 87-74 road win over the Georgia Bulldogs, potentially locking down its NCAA Tournament status.
Last Time Out, Alabama: In arguably the most anticipated matchup of the college basketball season, the Crimson Tide lost 94-85 to the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers. Auburn will retain its title as the best team in the country as Alabama drops its second conference game of the season.
