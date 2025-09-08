Mizzou Central

How Toni Bryant will Complement Jason Crowe Jr. at Mizzou: The Extra Point

Both 2026 prospects are rated inside the top three of Missouri's highest-rated commits in program history.

Joey Van Zummeren, Killian Wright

July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Oakland Soldiers Jason Crowe Jr. (5) dribbles as Team Final RJ Smith (3) defends during the Oakland Soldiers and Team Final game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Oakland Soldiers won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Oakland Soldiers Jason Crowe Jr. (5) dribbles as Team Final RJ Smith (3) defends during the Oakland Soldiers and Team Final game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Oakland Soldiers won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Killian Wright discuss how five-star forward Toni Bryant, who committed to the Tigers Monday, will pair up with five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Missouri Tigers were already off to a hot start in the 2026 recruiting class when they landed guard Jason Crowe Jr, who was rated in the top-five prospects for the class. That start continued Monday morning when Crowe was joined by five-star forward in the class. The commitment of the Florida native moved Missouri's class up from No. 14 to No. 2 in the nation, according to 247Sports' rankings.

With Crowe's potential as an NBA-draft pick, the duo will likely only have one season playing together at Missouri. But with Crowe's skillset as a shot creator and Bryant's as a athletic foward, the two should better each other in the Missouri offense.

