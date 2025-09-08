How Toni Bryant will Complement Jason Crowe Jr. at Mizzou: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Killian Wright discuss how five-star forward Toni Bryant, who committed to the Tigers Monday, will pair up with five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers were already off to a hot start in the 2026 recruiting class when they landed guard Jason Crowe Jr, who was rated in the top-five prospects for the class. That start continued Monday morning when Crowe was joined by five-star forward in the class. The commitment of the Florida native moved Missouri's class up from No. 14 to No. 2 in the nation, according to 247Sports' rankings.
With Crowe's potential as an NBA-draft pick, the duo will likely only have one season playing together at Missouri. But with Crowe's skillset as a shot creator and Bryant's as a athletic foward, the two should better each other in the Missouri offense.