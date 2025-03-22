Jacob Crews Found Comfort in Mizzou Through a Year of Changes
WICHITA, Kan. — Sitting in the back left corner of an uncharacteristically dejected Missouri Tigers' locker room Thursday night, Jacob Crews aimlessly stared beyond the equally as disappointed Anthony Robinson II across from his view.
You could hear a pin drop in that room. Blank expressions and slumped postures symbolized a depressive state for the Tigers. A season's worth of work came to an end — far too soon from where they wanted it to.
A team that seemed like it should've culminated with a much grander prize ended in a matter of one NCAA Tournament game. Missouri might've came a long way from an 0-18 campaign in the Southeastern Conference a year prior, but a loss to the No. 11 Drake Bulldogs still felt like a disappointment.
All there was to do for Crews, was to reflect. Not just in regards to the outcome, but the many turns his life took in a matter of a year.
"I went from sleeping on the couch, and then became a father," Crews told Missouri On SI.
The Hillard, Fla., native returned to his hometown with his wife, Karmen, after a season with the UT Martin Skyhawks a year ago. Shortly thereafter he entered the transfer portal on March 11 with averages of 19.1 and 8.2 rebounds per game, and thanks to a family-oriented pitch from coach Dennis Gates, it took him just eight days to finalize his move to Missouri.
Months later in August, JJ was born in Columbia. The care Gates demonstrated for the future of Crews' family was the decision-maker to bring him there in the first place, so taking time to get settled within his fatherhood was a priority.
And sure enough, his team was right there to support him.
"I've got relationships that'll last a lifetime," Crews said. "They were there for the biggest moment of my life."
As it got closer and closer to the start of non-conference play, the challenges of a new life started to creep in. Crews had a web of commitments surrounding him, all while being the farthest degrees separated from home for an extended period of time.
"It's rough for anybody trying to be a first-time father while being a husband, and also, I had some family stuff back home too," Crews said. "It's the first time I've been really, really far away, and then having to take obligations like that, but also mix basketball and being a student."
Tasked with an impossible balance to manage, it wasn't an easy transition for Crews at first. It took until January for his place in the rotation to even be truly figured out, along with finding his 3-point shot for good.
Once things did start to click for the guard, his value within the Tigers started to be realized. He had several key moments to help change the course of games, ultimately becoming one of the first men off the bench through the postseason.
Through it all, little JJ was there with his father between the good and bad.
Whilst those on the outside might remember this Missouri team differently, for Crews, there are far too many memories to cherish to think any differently of it. His feeling was nothing but gratitude.
"I'm thankful for Missouri taking in a small town kid, giving him a chance to do something big and change his life forever," Crews said. "I won't forget this year at all."
Crews endured many swings in his first season with the Tigers, yet there was no sense of regret. Compared to a time before Columbia he was in a much better place, and an underwhelming loss wasn't going to change that reality.
The mood might've been somber for Missouri not even 10 minutes after its elimination, but looking around at all of the men that have stuck with him through it all, Crews found the silver lining in a cloud of darkness.
This team meant more to him than just basketball. And so did he to the players on it.
"Changed my kid's life forever, and being able to change my wife's life forever now, my life and my family's life forever now ... I'm very thankful for these guys supporting me through that," Crews said.
Unlike the seniors that have to depart from the program — including Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, among others — the time spent with the Tigers isn't quite over for Crews. One year remains for his eligibility, which he plans to use.
On Wednesday, he confirmed his intentions to return to Missouri for the 2025-26 season.
If this wasn't the case, the feelings going through the mind of Crews might've been different that fateful Thursday night. Maybe it was time to move from the birthplace of his son already, taking on added challenges of life beyond college basketball.
The extra season allows Crews to keep some consistency in his personal and family life instead, as well as an easier transition the second time around. He's already learned Gates' system and embraced the difficulties of the SEC, along with understanding the game of fatherhood a little better.
The second try with Missouri could get even better for Crews.
"I'm grateful that I've had people bear with me and support me, and I think Crews coming back next year is going to be very dangerous," Crews said, finally wearing a smirk in his face. "Us as a team is going to be very dangerous too."
A year ago, the place Crews was going to start his family in was unknown. Now, he's one of the few knowns in a largely unknown next version of the Tigers.
For a man that endured every change imaginable in that span, there's a comfort he can live with in that.