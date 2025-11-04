Kellie Harper Earns First Win at Mizzou in Season Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo — The Kellie Harper era is off to a rocky start, but escaped opening night mostly intact, defeating Central Arkansas 78-71.
Prior to the game, starting guard Averi Kroenke missed the pregame shootaround. She later made her way onto the floor before the player introductions, accompanied by a set of crutches. Rumors circulated about a potential severe lower-body injury. It was later confirmed that she will miss the entire season — her second season-ending injury in four years with Missouri. Harper's already light roster of 13 players was dwindled to 9 Tigers by tipoff.
Despite the scare from the Sugar Bears, Missouri held on for the victory. A star emerged from the ashes with Shannon Dowell making a statement in her Missouri debut. She was one of two Tigers to finish with a double-double.
Dowell took up residence at the free-throw line, making 23 attempts to set a new program record. She hit 15 of her free throws on her way to scoring a game-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Jordana Reisma also entered double figures in the scoring and on the glass, totaling 12 points and 13 rebounds while adding two blocks on the defensive end.
"We came out of a huddle and the coaches told me to keep driving and keep driving and keep doing what's working," Dowell said. "They put me in great positions to be able to drive and get to the basket, so I just kept doing what was working."
The promising duo is among the key additions from Harper's first transfer portal class. Dowell is from Illinois State, and Reisma is from Cleveland State. Among the other transfers making their debuts for the Tigers were Jayla Smith and Chloe Sotell from Purdue and Pepperdine, respectively. Both players came off the bench, with Smith scoring 9 and Sotell totaling 8. Sotell hit 2-of-3 from deep.
Missouri's top returning scorer from a year ago, Grace Slaughter, struggled through much of the evening, only hitting 4-of-12 shots from the field. She scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half. The second half shift was among the difference-makers in the win.
The first half closed with the Tigers ahead by one, but upped its scoring output in the closing two frames with repeated trips to the free-throw line. While Dowell got to the line more than any other player, the team had 45 free throw attempts to the Sugar Bears' 12 for the night. Five Central Arkansas players were called for three or more fouls, while two players fouled out.
With the score tied up at 71, Missouri closed out the contest, scoring seven unanswered points to evade the upset.
"Regardless of who we're playing, regardless of how we played, if we walk in here with one more point than the other team, we are going to celebrate it," Harper said. "We are going to be happy, and we are going to celebrate it because winning is hard to do. It's hard to get wins in women's basketball, so I'm proud of our team."
Missouri pulled off the win, but it was far from a clean product. Harper's team shot under 30% from three-point range, recorded 6 more turnovers than they forced, and totaled just 8 assists as a team. The Tigers will have a chance to prove whether or not they can do it again, but next time it will be on the road.
Next up for the Tigers is a trip down to the Bayou State, with Missouri taking on Tulane at 6:30 on Thursday in New Orleans, La.