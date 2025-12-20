Ohio State vs. UNC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 20
The UNC Tar Heels are 10-1 through their first 11 games this season, good enough for the No. 12 spot in the latest AP poll. On Saturday, they'll face an unranked but dangerous team in the Ohio State Buckeyes. It'll serve as the second game of the day in the CBS Sports Classic.
Let's take a look at the odds adn my best bet for this Big Ten vs. ACC showdown.
Ohio State vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ohio State +4.5 (-120)
- UNC -4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ohio State +168
- UNC -205
Total
- OVER 154.5 (-110)
- UNDER 154.5 (-110)
Ohio State vs. UNC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Game Time: 3:00 pm ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount
- Ohio State Record: 8-2
- UNC Record: 10-1
Ohio State vs. UNC Betting Trends
- UNC is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in UNC's last five games
- UNC is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Ohio State's last five games
- Ohio State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. ACC opponents
Ohio State vs. UNC Key Player to Watch
- Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton is eighth in the country in points per game, averaging 21.8. He's also averaging 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and shooting 60.2% from the field. He scored 34 points against Illinois two weeks ago and then followed that up with a 23-point performance against West Virginia. Can he carry Ohio State to an upset win today?
Ohio State vs. UNC Prediction and Pick
I think Ohio State is an underrated team, and they're live in this game to drag UNC into some deep waters. The Buckeyes are 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage, and Bruce Thornton is one of the best players in college basketball.
UNC has been great defensively in 2025, but they're just 82nd in effective field goal percentage. If their shooting hits a cold streak on Saturday, Ohio State is going to take advantage. I'll take the points with the Buckeyes.
Pick: Ohio State +4.5 (-120) via FanDuel
