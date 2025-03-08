Late Effort Falls Short for No. 15 Mizzou Against No. 19 Kentucky in Regular Season Finale
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caution to the Kentucky Wildcats: objects in the side mirror may be closer than they appear.
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers kept their pedal on the gas in their regular season finale against No. 19 Kentucky, but failed to catch up after the Wildcats outpaced the Tigers in the first half.
After Missouri brought it within six points with less than two minutes remaining, Kentucky was efficient with gifted free-throw opportunities, while Missouri failed to close out their last-ditch effort. The Wildcats escaped Mizzou Arena with a 91-83 win.
Missouri finishes the regular season with an overall record of 21-10 and a 10-8 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Missouri ends the regular season on a three game losing streak. After starting SEC play 6-2, Missouri lost six of their last 10.
Marques Warrick gave Mizzou Arena wings with a jolt of energy to forge a possible comeback effort, making two consecutive 3-point shots to cut the Missouri deficit to nine with 8:28 remaining. Before the two makes from Warrick, Kentucky had led by 10 or more for the prior 10 minutes of the half.
Just over two minutes later, Warrick put himself back in the driver's seat of the comeback by creating a steal and score, cutting the Kentucky lead to 66-61. Up to that point, Missouri hadn't threatened Kentucky lead that closely since trailing by five with 3:55 left in the first half.
The final pulse Missouri showed was a 3-point shot from Jacob Crews with 1:48 remaining to bring it within six points. With Missouri then looking to create any extra opportunities by fouling, Kentucky made all but one of their final 12 free-throw opportunities, extinguishing any possible comeback.
In the first half, Kentucky had kept their distance from by Missouri with a chase fueled by efficiency from the 3-point line.
The Tigers went on a more than four minute scoring drought from the 12:42 to 8:14 mark of the half. Kentucky took the opportunity to score 11 unanswered points before the drought was ended with an affirmative dunk from center Josh Gray.
Nine of the 11 points Kentucky managed in that run were from 3-point shots, with Missouri seemingly putting an extra focus on defending the paint. Missouri's defense has been especially week on the interior over the last four game stretch, which the Tigers lost three of. Oklahoma managed 48 points in the paint against Missouri on Wednesday.
Missouri held Kentucky to just 10 points in the paint in the first half, however the Wildcats took advantage of the decrease in attention on the outside, making seven 3-point shots on 12 attempts in the first half.
Kentucky ended the day shooting 55 percent at the 3-point line, significantly above its 37.3 percent average.
Missouri also struggled to find opportunities at the free-throw line, an area which the Tigers have taken a sharp dip in since the middle of conference play. At one point in the regular season, Missouri led the conference with free-throw attempts per game.
Against Kentucky though, Missouri took 19 shots from the free-throw line compared to 33 for Kentucky. The Tigers made 13 of their attempts, and the Wildcats 26 of theirs.
Missouri now moves onto the postseason, beginning next week with the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.