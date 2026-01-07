Missouri will look to do two things it has never done before Wednesday night: start SEC play 2-0, and win at Rupp Arena against Kentucky.

Both Missouri and Kentucky are needing a strong conference slate after an underwhelming non-conference slate that was riddled with injuries for both teams. Both are making their way closer to 100% however, with Jevon Porter the only player on the availability report for Missouri, and Kentucky having a clean slate.

Kentucky got the best of Missouri to end the 2024-25 regular season, with the Wildcats taking a 91-83 win to spoil the Tigers' Senior Day. Guard Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 22 points.



Kentucky brought in the top transfer class in the SEC, bringing in four new members to its starting lineup: forward Jayden Queantance, guard Jaland Lowe, forward Mouhamed Dioubate and guard Denzel Aberdeen.

Missouri will look to pull off another upset to build off of a victory over then-No. 22 Florida on Saturday.

Follow this blog for live updates, news and analysis of Wednesday night's game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

First Half

HALF: Missouri 33, Kentucky 32

The Wildcats are going into halftime absolutely buzzing, with Otega Oweh landing a 3 from the free-throw line at the other end of the court at the buzzer.

1:23 - Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been called for a technical foul for his reaction to what he wanted to be foul on a physical rebounding effort from Missouri forward Nicholas Randall.

3:24 - Missouri 28, Kentucky 25

Some missed opportunities and defensive breakdowns for Missouri in the last stretch, but still enough done for the Tigers to keep the lead. Otega Oweh scored a fast-break 3 to tie the game at 19 before Mark Mitchell sank a 3 of his own to put the lead back in the Tigers' hands.

6:54 - Missouri 19, Kentucky 17

Dennis Gates calls timeout after Kentucky scores five unanswered points to shorten the gap.

7:53 - Missouri 19, Kentucky 12

Missouri attacking the paint offensively. Specifically, the Tigers have been putting guard Jalaand Lowe in unfavorable matchups defensively. The Pitt transfer's defending ability is limited, as he's playing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss time earlier this season.

11:23 - Missouri 12, Kentucky 10

Missouri starting to get more open looks offensively, but have missed four of its last five attempts. True freshman Nicholas Randall is again getting playing time early, checking in for Luke Northweather. Randall had the chance for a layup, but couldn't sink it.

15:19 - Missouri 6, Kentucky 6

Slower start to this game, as Kentucky has been unable to make the most of open looks, while Missouri has had trouble finding much open space against a tight Kentucky defense. Tigers just made their best play of the game on both ends of the court right before the U16 timeout, with Jayden Stone putting down an alley-oop, followed by Shawn Phillips Jr. swatting away a pass on defense.

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Kentucky G Anthony Robinson II G Otega Oweh G Jayden Stone G Denzel Aberdeen F Jacob Crews G Jaland Lowe F Mark Mitchell F Jayden Quaintance C Shawn Phillips Jr. F Mouhamed Dioubate

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. Kentucky

Who: Missouri (11-3, 1-0 SEC) vs. Kentucky (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

What: Missouri's first SEC road game of the season.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Kentucky -84, Missouri - 381

Series: Kentucky leads 16-3, with Missouri's last win coming in December of the 2022-23 season.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers began SEC play with an upset over then-No. 22 Florida to create what is by far Missouri's best win of the season up to this point. Missouri held the lead for the 16 minutes of the second half, but the Gators kept chomping away to make for a close finish. Guard Anthony Robinson II landed a 3 with 21 seconds remaining to virtually seal the game for Missouri.

Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats lost on the road to then-No. 14 Alabama, falling 89-74. Oweh scored 22 and Lowe added 21.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (16.9 on 56.5 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.4)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.5 with 1.7 turnovers)

Kentucky Stat Leaders

Points: Otega Oweh (14.7 on 46.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Malachai Moreno (6.4)

Assists: Denzel Aberdeen (3.1 with 1.4 turnovers)

