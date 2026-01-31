Live Blog for Mizzou's Pivotal Game Against Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a 4-4 start to SEC play, Missouri has put itself in survival mode for the remainder of the season. The intensity of the season has picked up before February, with the Tigers having to walk a tight rope the west of the way through.

The path isn't going to get easier for Missouri either. In the first nines games of conference play, including one Saturday against Mississippi State, Missouri had three games against ranked opponents. In the final nine, the Tigers will have four games against teams currently inside the Top 25, including two against No. 15 Arkansas within a two-week span.

"There's a lot of highs and a lot of lows that come with SEC play for every team," forward Mark Mitchell said in a press conference Friday. "... the middle of the pack is so tight. So just stay even keeled, not getting too high, not getting too low, but just taking every game as it is and just continuing to get better."

With little room for error, Missouri's matchup against Mississippi State will serve as a key midpoint test for the Tigers. They'll quickly have to return to the form they found in the first two games of conference play, earning wins over both Florida and Kentucky.

Follow this blog for live updates and analysis from Mizzou Arena. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Mississippi State To be announced. To be announced.

Availability Reports

Missouri

F Jevon Porter - OUT

Mississippi State

All players available.

SEC Standings: Jan. 31

Team Record Texas A&M 16-4, 6-1 Arkansas 16-5, 6-2 Florida 15-6, 6-2 Vanderbilt 18-3, 5-3 Auburn 14-7, 5-3 Kentucky 14-7, 5-3 Alabama 14-6, 4-3 Tennessee 14-6, 4-3 Georgia 16-5, 4-4 Missouri 14-7, 4-4 Ole Miss 11-9, 3-4 Texas 12-9, 3-5 Mississsippi State 11-10, 3-5 South Carolina 11-10, 2-6 LSU 13-8, 1-7 Oklahoma 11-10, 1-7

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (14-7, 4-4 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (11-10, 3-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 374, Mississippi State - 385

Series: Mississippi State leads 14-8.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell 90-64 on the road to No. 23 Alabama. Missouri shot just 35% on free throws and 19% on 3-point shots.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak, grabbing a 80-66 win over LSU. Mississippi State jumped to a 30-10 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Last Meeting: March 13, 2025 - Missouri ended Mississippi State's run in the SEC Tournament in Round 2 with a 85-73 win. Tamar Bates led the Tigers with 35 points.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 54.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.9 turnovers)

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard (20.7 on 40.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard 6..8)

Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.6 with 2.2 turnovers)

