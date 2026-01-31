Live Blog for Mizzou's Pivotal Game Against Mississippi State
In this story:
COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a 4-4 start to SEC play, Missouri has put itself in survival mode for the remainder of the season. The intensity of the season has picked up before February, with the Tigers having to walk a tight rope the west of the way through.
The path isn't going to get easier for Missouri either. In the first nines games of conference play, including one Saturday against Mississippi State, Missouri had three games against ranked opponents. In the final nine, the Tigers will have four games against teams currently inside the Top 25, including two against No. 15 Arkansas within a two-week span.
"There's a lot of highs and a lot of lows that come with SEC play for every team," forward Mark Mitchell said in a press conference Friday. "... the middle of the pack is so tight. So just stay even keeled, not getting too high, not getting too low, but just taking every game as it is and just continuing to get better."
With little room for error, Missouri's matchup against Mississippi State will serve as a key midpoint test for the Tigers. They'll quickly have to return to the form they found in the first two games of conference play, earning wins over both Florida and Kentucky.
Follow this blog for live updates and analysis from Mizzou Arena. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
- Live Updates
- Pre Game
- Starting Lineups
- Availability Reports
- SEC Standings: Jan. 31
- How to Watch
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Pre Game
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Mississippi State
To be announced.
To be announced.
Availability Reports
Missouri
F Jevon Porter - OUT
Mississippi State
All players available.
SEC Standings: Jan. 31
Team
Record
Texas A&M
16-4, 6-1
Arkansas
16-5, 6-2
Florida
15-6, 6-2
Vanderbilt
18-3, 5-3
Auburn
14-7, 5-3
Kentucky
14-7, 5-3
Alabama
14-6, 4-3
Tennessee
14-6, 4-3
Georgia
16-5, 4-4
Missouri
14-7, 4-4
Ole Miss
11-9, 3-4
Texas
12-9, 3-5
Mississsippi State
11-10, 3-5
South Carolina
11-10, 2-6
LSU
13-8, 1-7
Oklahoma
11-10, 1-7
How to Watch
Who: Missouri (14-7, 4-4 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (11-10, 3-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Missouri - 374, Mississippi State - 385
Series: Mississippi State leads 14-8.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell 90-64 on the road to No. 23 Alabama. Missouri shot just 35% on free throws and 19% on 3-point shots.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak, grabbing a 80-66 win over LSU. Mississippi State jumped to a 30-10 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game.
Last Meeting: March 13, 2025 - Missouri ended Mississippi State's run in the SEC Tournament in Round 2 with a 85-73 win. Tamar Bates led the Tigers with 35 points.
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 54.8 FG%)
- Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)
- Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.9 turnovers)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Points: Josh Hubbard (20.7 on 40.2 FG%)
- Rebounds: Quincy Ballard 6..8)
- Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.6 with 2.2 turnovers)
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_