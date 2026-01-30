How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Mississippi State

Missouri is in need of a bounce back, returning home after losing by 26 points to No. 23 Alabama, marking the third loss of the season of 20 or more points for the Tigers.

Entering the middle third of SEC play, head coach Dennis Gates said he wanted his team to at least go .500 in the next six games. Through the first two of that stretch, Missouri has gone through two extremes to keep a .500 record in conference play.



On Saturday, Missouri grabbed not just one, but two buzzer-beater 3s to escape with a win over Oklahoma. Trent Pierce nailed one to end regulation, sending the game into overtime, where Mark Mitchell made one to end the game.

Three dyas later though, Missouri felt the harshness of the Crimson Tide.

Now returning home for its only home game in a span of 20 days, Missouri will host Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have gone through similar highs and lows, starting SEC play with two straight wins before going on a five-game losing streak.



The Bulldogs have managed to be a threat on the road though, being one of just six SEC teams with three or more road wins, boasting a 3-2 road record.

Here's the full streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Mississippi State

Who: Missouri (14-7, 4-4 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (11-10, 3-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 374, Mississippi State - 385

Series: Mississippi State leads 14-8.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell 90-64 on the road to No. 23 Alabama. Missouri shot just 35% on free throws and 19% on 3-point shots.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak, grabbing a 80-66 win over LSU. Mississippi State jumped to a 30-10 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Last Meeting: March 13, 2025 - Missouri ended Mississippi State's run in the SEC Tournament in Round 2 with a 85-73 win. Tamar Bates led the Tigers with 35 points.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 54.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.9 turnovers)

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard (20.7 on 40.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard 6..8)

Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.6 with 2.2 turnovers)

