Live Blog for Mizzou's Showdown with Oklahoma

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will look to earn a 117th win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, with the Tigers hosting the Sooners at 1 p.m.

Oklahoma comes in at the bottom of the SEC, with the Sooners' only conference win coming over Ole Miss to open SEC play. Oklahoma did give then-No. 18 Alabama a scare on Jan. 17, however, with the Sooners falling just short of a win, losing 81-83.

"That's an experienced team that we're playing that could have won easily the Alabama game," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of Oklahoma in a press conference Friday. "This is a tough team. ... They have great players, they play a great system. Record is not an indicator in these first six games of where teams are."

Missouri is coming off back-to-back losses, suffering a road loss at LSU and then a home loss to No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday. The margin of error for Missouri moving forward is becoming incredibly slim for its hopes at earning a bid in the NCAA Tournament.



The rivalry matchup could turn as a hinging point for Missouri with 12 regular season games remaining.

Follow this live blog for updates and analysis throughout the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Oklahoma To be announced. To be announced.

Injuries

Missouri

OUT: F Jevon Porter



Porter has been unavailable since the end of a non-confernce play due to a leg injury.

Oklahoma

All players available.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (11-8, 1-5 SEC)

What: Missouri's fourth SEC home game of the 2025-26 season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Oklahoma - 390

Series: Oklahoma leads 116-98

Last Time Out, Missouri: In a back-and-forth battle, Missouri fell 74-72 to Georgia. The Tigers made a 3 to take a 72-71 lead with 18 seconds remaining, but Georgia's Marcus Millender made a layup and a free throw to put the Bulldogs ahead. A last-ditch effort failed for a game-winning 3 failed for Missouri.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners fell behind early and never fully caught up, losing 85-76 to South Carolina. Oklahoma shot just 19% on 27 3-point attempts, while South Carolina shot 45% on 20.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.3 on 55.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Xzayvier Brown (16.3 on 47.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Waguel (6.1)

Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 with 1.8 turnovers)

