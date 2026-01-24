Villanova vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 24

The UConn Huskies have earned the No. 2 ranking in the latest AP Poll, currently sitting at 18-1 this season, including an undefeated 8-0 record in Big East play.

They have a tough test ahead of them on Saturday afternoon when they host Villanova, the third-best team in the conference. Both teams are coming off wins against Georgetown, but UConn just barely scraped by them by a score of 64-62 last weekend, while Villanova beat them 66-51 on Wednesday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.

Villanova vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Villanove +9.5 (-110)

UConn -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Villanova +380

UConn -500

Total

OVER 134.5 (-110)

UNDER 134.5 (-110)

Villanova vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 24

Game Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Villanova Record: 15-4 (6-2 in Big East)

UConn Record: 18-1 (8-0 in Big East)

Villanova vs. UConn Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-1 in Villanova's last six games

Villanova is 5-1 straight up in its last six road games

UConn is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 10-5 in UConn's last 15 games

The UNDER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams

UConn is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games played in January

Villanova vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Bryce Lindsay, G - Villanova Wildcats

Bryce Lindsay is averaging 14.7 points per game, but even more importantly, is Villanova's primary three-point shooter. He's shot 40% from beyond the arc this season, and when he gets hot from three, the Wildcats can hang with any team in the country. If they want to upset UConn, they need Lindsay to be dialed in on the perimeter.

Villanova vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

UConn's defense is going to be the difference maker in this game. Villanova is at its best when the Wildcats get the three-ball going, but now they have to take on one of the best perimeter defenses in the country. The Huskies keep teams to shooting just 27.5% from beyond the arc, the third-best mark amongst all teams. They're also seventh overall in defensive efficiency.

A big part of covering spreads as a favorite is being able to create extra scoring chances, and that's another area in which the Huskies thrive, averaging +3.2 extra scoring chances per game.

I'm going to lay the points on the No. 2 team in the country on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: UConn -9.5 (-110) via DraftKings

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!