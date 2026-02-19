Live Blog of Mizzou Against No. 19 Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and Missouri are in the middle of the most important stretch of its season right now. It's getting into do-or-die mode for the Tigers, who are hunting for more big wins to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.



Next up on that stretch for the Tigers is the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores, a squad that sits at 21-4 on the season and 8-4 in conference play. They've won five of their last six games and continue to be one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference, which has surprised many.

Down this important stretch for the Tigers, which includes matchups against Arkansas and Tennessee, is not committing self-imposed errors.



"We just got to continue to show growth, show the things where we're not self-inflicting, whether it's blown coverages or turnovers," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates told the media on Tuesday. "You got to take care of the basketball."

Follow along below for live updates and analysis of Missouri's ranked matchup against Vanderbilt.

Live Updates

First Half

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Vanderbilt

Availability Report

Missouri

G Annor Boateng (Leg, season) - OUT

F Jevon Porter (Leg) - OUT

Boateng and Porter are still out for the Tigers, but junior guard Sebastian Mack is off the injury report after being sick for their last game against Texas. He could provide some important depth for the Tigers if Anthony Robinson II or others get into foul trouble.

Vanderbilt

G Duke Miles - OUT

G Frankie Collins - OUT

Despite both players making progress toward returning to the floor, two of Vanderbilt's most important guards remain out during a crucial stretch of play. Miles is currently the second leading scorer for the Commodores.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt

Who: Missouri (17-8, 7-5 SEC) vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt (e21-4, 8-4 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 190, Texas - 191

Series: Missouri leads 10-9.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers were beaten down by the Texas Longhorns at home, losing 85.68. It was a game the Tigers were supposed to win on paper and now they are on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament bubble.

Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores comfortably beat Texas A&M, a team that the Tigers barely squeaked by on the road two games ago. Vanderbilt won 82-69, led by a 25-point performance from forward Tyler Nickel.

Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2025 - The Tigers lost 93-87 in overtime in Nashville. This was one of the last games of the season for the Tigers and it ended up being an important defeat.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.6)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.4 on 1.9 turnovers)

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

Points: Tyler Tanner (18.3 on 47.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (6.9)

Assists: Dailyn Swain (5.4 on 1.9 turnovers)

