Live Blog of Mizzou Basketball Against No. 22 Tennessee

Another loss in the Southeastern Conference could tip the scales for the 18-9 Missouri Tigers, who are still sitting on the bubble for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. They'll have a chance to earn a massive victory againist the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night inside Mizzou Arena.



A win against the Volunteers would fit perfect into the up-and-down pattern the Tigers have been following as of late. They haven't strung together more than tow wins, or losses for that matter, since defeating Texas A&M on Feb. 11. Since that point, every win has been followed with a loss and vice-versa.

If that pattern stands, the Tigers may have a chance to walk away with a win on Tuesday night. That won't be easy, however, given the brute physical force that Tennessee plays with. That may be the biggest challenge in facing the Volunteers.



"Not only do they have great height, they have great width, they have wide shoulders, they got wide hips, they got strength in those positions," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "There's no doubt in my mind, if you look at the size of Jalen Carey, who we've played against, SEC experience, his width is more important than his height. There's not one big man, no matter how tall they are."



This will make the jobs of Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Trent Pierce and Trent Burns far more important, especially on the glass and on defense.

Follow along below for live updates for Missouri's matchup with the ranked Volunteers.

Live Updates

First Half

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Tennessee

Availability Reports

Missouri

G Annor Boateng (Leg, season) - OUT

F Jevon Porter (Leg) - OUT

Porter has been out for an extended period of time and that has not changed. It's not clear at the moment if or when he will return.

Tennessee

G Clarence Massamaba - OUT

F Cade Phillips - OUT

F J.P. Estrella - QUESTIONABLE

Estrella has missed the last two games dealing with a foot injury. He was moved up to questionable on Monday's injury report and may be available to play against the Tigers.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Tennessee

Who: Missouri (18-9, 8-6 SEC) vs. Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 191, Tennessee - 380

Series: Missouri trails 10-13 and have lost the last two matchups by five points or less.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 86-94 on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas, despite a combined 48 points from Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce. Arkansas' five turnovers and strong free-throw shooting led to a strong offensive showing and victory over Missouri.

Last Time Out, Tennessee: The Volunteers defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt 69-65 following a second half surge. Tennessee found success on the glass and by controlling the ball effectively, ending the game with a 39-30 rebounding differential and nine turnovers.

Last Meeting: Feb. 5, 2025 - The Volunteers bested the Tigers 85-81, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.8)

Tennessee Stat Leaders

Points: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (18.1 on 41.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Nate Ament (6.5)

Assists: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.3)

