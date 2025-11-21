Live Blog of Mizzou Basketball's Matchup with South Dakota
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri is set to close out its third week of the season Thursday night, with the Tigers hosting South Dakota.
A win would extned a streak for what has been the Tigers' best start to a season since 2022-2023, with Missouri at 5-0. However, the Tigers have only played one power-conference opponent so far this season .
The game will mark the season debut for sophomore guard Annor Boateng, who has been unavailabile in every game to start the season so far due to an injury. Redshirt center Trent Burns and junior forward Trent Pierce, however, will continue to miss time due to injuries.
Follow this page for live updates and analysis. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
First Half
- South Dakota has got hot from 3-point range, making three in the last two minutes to tie the game at 21. Securing the paint but allowing a streak of 3s has been a trend for the Missouri defense this season.
- Luke Northweather has returned to the court as the clock ticks past 14. He had been in the locker room with trainers for the last four minutes after walking in with a towel held to his face.
- Annor Boateng has checked in for his first minutes of the season, subbing for Jevon Porter at the 14:38 mark.
- Missouri forward Luke Northweather walked off the court after the first minute with a towel held up to his nose. True freshman Nicholas Randall has replaced him in the lineup.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
South Dakota
G Anthony Robinson II
G Jordan Crawford
G Sebastian Mack
G Shey Eberwein
F Jevon Porter
G Evan Anderson
F Mark Mitchell
G Isaac Bruns
F Luke Northweather
C Cameron Fens
Pregame
- Missouri center Shawn Phillips Jr. will miss tonight's game with an illness, per the team.
How to Watch: South Dakota at Missouri men's basketball:
Who: The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri (5-0)
What: Game 6 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SirusXM: Home at 392
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 4-0.Last Meeting: Nov. 30, 1976 — Missouri won 85-76.