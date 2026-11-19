Pregame

Mark Mitchell is available for Mizzou tonight after suffering a hit to the nose and concussion last Monday. No mask for Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/YExVaYMl2S — Zachary Knox-Doyle (@zachkd29) November 19, 2026

Injury update for #Mizzou basketball tonight:

Mark Mitchell (concussion) - Available

Trent Burns (day-to-day ankle injury) - Out

Aidan Chronister (hand) - Out

Jaylen Carey (suspended) - Out — Zachary Knox-Doyle (@zachkd29) November 19, 2026

The Missouri Tigers (3-1) host Alcorn State (0-5) at Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The buy game is the Tigers' third of the season after earning two lopsided victories against Cleveland State and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Starting forward Mark Mitchell will be available in the contest after missing Sunday's contest against Marquette due to a concussion, per Jon Rothstein. However, three Tigers will be out: Jaylen Carey is inactive due to a team suspension, Aidan Chronister is out once again after suffering a hand injury on Nov. 3 that will be re-evaluated four weeks from the injury and Trent Burns is out with an ankle injury.

In spite of the injuries, Missouri is coming off a 69-64 win against Marquette in an improbable comeback. The win was the Tigers' most important of the season, but also showed a variety of flaws. Missouri turned the ball over 24 times, its most turnovers in a game since the 2018-19 season, allowed 16 offensive rebounds and were inefficient on closeouts.

Yet, the Tigers overcame a 52-41 deficit with 7:36 left and poured in 28 points to close the game. 13 of those came from freshman Jason Crowe Jr., who ended the game with 17 points and earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Fellow freshman Toni Bryant added 13 points and three blocks in the contest.

Missouri has had a balanced offensive system with six players averaging over 10 points per game. Starters Bryson Tiller and Mitchell have been forces inside with Tiller carrying a large load defensively, while backups Kennard Davis Jr. and Jamier Jones have poured in double digits and brought defensive energy.

The Tigers are the clear favorites against Alcorn State on Wednesday. The Braves are 0-5 and have lost by an average of 30.6 points per game and 49.5 points per game against two Power Four opponents. The Braves will be looking to bounce back against Missouri after a 60-point loss to Maryland on Monday.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Alcorn State

Who: Mizzou vs. Alcorn State

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 2-0

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.