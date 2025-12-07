Live Blog of Mizzou's Border War Showdown with No. 21 Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are about to face their largest test of the season so far, taking on the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at the T-Mobile Center. This is the 272nd meeting between the two teams, dating all the way back to the 1906 season.



Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season to Notre Dame in the SEC/ACC challenge, falling 76-71 on the road. It was a game the Tigers had control of for a firm amount of time, until it crumbled in its later stages. Despite 26 points from Mark Mitchell, crucial mistakes that the Tigers made down the stretch cost them the win.



"We lost to Notre Dame," head coach Dennis Gates said. "Tough, tough game, tough game. But there was some self-infliction that took place as well that I want to see that be eradicated coming up so our guys do a great job of scheduling it and responding."

The Jayhawks are also coming off a loss to No. 5 UConn. The Huskies were just another straw leg in Kansas's gauntlet of a schedule, which resulted in a 61-56. The Jayhawks had a lackluster offensive performance of sorts, being led by senior guard Melvin Council Jr. with 12 points.



Kansas's crown jewel is its defense. The unit is ranked No. 11 in KenPom and could easily cause issues for the Tigers. The length and size of Bill Self's team have been known to create havoc, which could absolutely be the case against a streaky offensive team like Missouri.



“They have great length, rim protection,” Gates said on Friday. “They sometimes double. Sometimes they don't they play personnel-based. At the end of the day. They have really, really good instincts in terms of getting in the passing lanes and obviously chucking cutters.”

Follow along below for updates and insight from Missouri's ranked bout against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Pregame

On Friday, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates provided an njury update on forward Trent Pierce. Pierce has yet to practice and Gates is "awaiting the doctor's orders."

On the flip side of things, Kansas star guard Darryn Peterson is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 7. Peterson has a chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Peterson is shooting around and stretching for the Jayhawks during pregame warmups. This seems to be good news for Self and the Jayhawks.

