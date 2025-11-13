Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with Minnesota
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Arena is set for a SEC-B10 clash Wednesday night, with the Missouri Tigers set to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Both Missouri and Minnesota have started the season undefeated, but this will be the first game against a high-major opponent for both teams the season. This will also be Minnesota's first road trip of the season.
Minnesota is led by a new head coach, Niko Medved, who's coming off a seven-year stint at Colorado State. In his time with the Rams, Medved led the program to three bids in the NCAA Tournament.
Follow this post for live updates and analysis from Mizzou Arena throughout the game. Refresh for the latest updates. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Second Half
- Sophomore guard T.O. Barrett is currently clocking his best minutes of the season. In the five minutes since he's checked in, he's grabbed a rebound and put up a layup through traffic. Tigers lead 49-46 with 11:58 remaining.
- Missouri is relying on true freshman Nicholas Randall in a big moment, subbing him in with the game tied at 42 with just over 14 minutes remaining. He had an impressive six-minute debut last game.
- Both offenses have been to a hot start to open the half, with both landing impressive 3-point shots in the first 30 seconds of the period. Tigers on a five-point scoring run to tie the game at 40 with 16:10 remaining.
First Half Stats
First Half
- Thanks to a foul on a stepback 3, Anthony Robinson II takes three free-throw -point shots and makes two of them to give the Tigers a 32-30 lead at halftime.
- Missouri has now steamrolled its way to a lead, with Anthony Robinson II landing a 3-point shot to put the Tigers up 25-24 at the 4:57 mark. Missouri has gone on a 13-3 run in the last three minutes.
- Missouri has some more of its teeth in this one now, trailing 21-15 now at the U8 timeout. Guard Jayden Stone has injected some life into the Tigers after subbing in at the 12:31 mark.
- Minnesota has scored seven unanswered points in less than two minutes, leading to the Tigers trailing 17-8 at the U12 timeout. Missouri's already up to four turnovers.
- Missouri trails 10-5 at the U16 timeout. Missouri wasn't passing very effectively on its first few posessions, but starting to play a bit cleaner offensively.
Starting Lineups
Minnesota
Missouri
G Willis Chansey Jr.
G Anthony Robinson II
G Isaac Asuma
G Sebastian Mack
F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
F Jevon Porter
F Cade Tyson
F Mark Mitchell
F Robert Vaihola
C Shawn Phillips Jr.
- After missing last game with an illness, center Shawn Phillips Jr. is back in the lineup for Missouri, as head coach Dennis Gates indicated Tuesday. Trent Pierce, Trent Burns and Annor Boateng continue to be out for the Tigers with injuries.
How to Watch
When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SirusXM: Away at 386, Home at 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 1-2.
Last Meeting: Nov. 16, 2023 — The Tigers completed a comeback victory at Minnesota. After trailing by 20 minutes with just over 11 minutes remaining, Missouri went on a 31-9 run to earn a 70-68 victory.