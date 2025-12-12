Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with Alabama State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will look to earn its first win in the month of December Thursday night, hosting the Alabama State Hornets.
The Tigers have lost back-to-back games to Notre Dame and Kansas.
Thursday's night game against the Hornets will be Missouri's penultimate home game of the calendar year. The Tigers will also host Bethune Cookman on Sunday.
Follow this post for live updates, stats and analysis from Mizzou Arena for Thursday night's game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Pre game
Missouri
Alabama State
G Anthony Robinson II
G Micah Simpson
G Annor Boateng
G Asjon Anderson
F Jacob Crews
F Cam Palesse
F Mark Mitchell
F R'Chaun King
C Shawn Phillips Jr.
F Jerquarius Stanback
Missouri makes another change in its starting lineup, putting in Jacob Crews for Jevon Porter, who has shot 20% on 3-point shots across the last three games.
How to Watch: Missouri against Alabama State
Who: Missouri (8-2) against Alabama State (3-6)
What: Missouri's 11th game of the season
When: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
SiriusXM: Home 382
Series: Missouri leads 2-0
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers lost 80-60 to Kansas. After holding a 23-21 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half, the Tigers allowed Kansas to go on a 23-3 run.
Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2024 - Missouri won 82-65 in its final non-conference game of the regular season. Tamar Bates led with 16 points.
