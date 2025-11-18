Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup With Prairie View A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are back at Mizzou Arena, this time for a bout with the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Panthers are 2-2 to start the season, while the Tigers aim to remain undefeated and improve to 5-0.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive 83-60 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the first power conference opponent the Tigers faced in the new season. Missouri handled the challenge with ease, pulling away in the second half thanks to an impressive performance from Mark Mitchell and company.
Despite struggling in a few key areas of that game, primarily in the rebounding department, the Tigers
"Not happy about the rebound in margin very early in the game got offset, and it was an uphill battle, but guards, like Jayden Stone, Mark Mitchell, they pulled us out, so I'm thankful," head coach Dennis Gates said following the win.
Missouri is now taking a step down in competition with the Panthers, having only beaten non-Division 1 teams. Their two losses came against Wichita State and Oklahoma State in that order, falling by 43 points to the Shockers and 27 to the Cowboys.
Through their first four games, senior guard Tai'Reon Joseph leads the Panthers in scoring with 19.3 per game. He opened the season with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting. He's shooting 42.4% from the field, 32.3% from the perimeter and 68.8% from the free-throw line so far.
Joseph is at his fifth school in the last five years, giving him a variety of experiences across the country.
Junior forward Marcel Bryant will also be a player to keep an eye on for the Panthers. He's shooting 53.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point line as a 6-foot-7 forward, averaging 10.5 points per game.
The size and physicality of the Tigers looks like it could be enough to handle the Panthers on Monday night. Having Shawn Phillips Jr. back in the starting lineup and possibly ready for more minutes could be a huge help in that department.
Follow along below for updates and analysis from Missouri's matchup with the Panthers.
First Half
- The Tigers lead 49-27 heading into the half time break. Not the prettiest have by any means, but they are in full and complete control.
- Shawn Phillips Jr. has 10 rebounds heading into half time. The Tigers have 23 as a team.
- Missouri's run is extended to 20-4 over the last 5:28, most recently added to by Anthony Robinson II. His five straight points have him up to 10 on the night.
- A Jacob Crews triple just added to an 11-0 Missouri run. The Tigers are currently shooting 11-of-20 from the field and 4-for-8 from the perimeter, leading 31-12 with 6:55 to play.
- Missouri has held Prairie View A&M scoreless for nearly three minutes now. The Tigers lead 17-10 with 11:12 to play in the half.
- Jevon Porter has the first eight points of the night for the Tigers, featuring two makes from the perimeter and a pair of free throws.
Pregame
Missouri starters
G- Anthony Robinson II
G- Sebastian Mack
F- Jevon Porter
F- Mark Mitchell
C- Shawn Phillips Jr.
Prairie View A&M starters
G- Dontae Horne
G- Tai'reon Joseph
G- Lance Williams
F- Cory Wells
F- Keeshawn Mason
- Forwards Annor Boateng and Trent Pierce, along with big man Trent Burns, have been ruled out once again for the Tigers, according to Drew King.