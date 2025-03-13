Live Blog: Updates from Missouri's SEC Tournament Game vs. Mississippi State

Mizzou Central

Score updates and insight from inside Bridgestone Arena between SEC Tournament 7-seed Missouri and 10-seed Mississippi State.

Hunter De Siver

Missouri Tigers Warming Up For SEC Tournament Game vs. Mississippi State
Missouri Tigers Warming Up For SEC Tournament Game vs. Mississippi State / Hunter De Siver
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– Missouri Tigers on SI has made it to Bridgstone Arena where No. 15 Missouri (21-10, 10-8 SEC) looks to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament but must first outlast Mississippi State (21-11, 8-10 SEC).

The Tigers are the 7-seed in the SEC Tournament while the Bulldogs are the 10-seed. Missouri received a single bye as this will be its first game of the postseason while Mississippi State dominated LSU on Wednesday.

The winner of this matchup will face 2-seed Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

FOLLOW ALONG FOR UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE GAME ON THE LIVE BLOG ON MISSOURI TIGERS ON SI.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • Both Missouri and Mississippi State came onto the court for initial warmups at around 5:55 p.m.
  • 13-seed Texas defeated 5-seed Texas A&M 94-89 in the first SEC Tournament double overtime in 11 years. Nevertheless, that delayed the start of the Missouri-Mississippi State game from 6 p.m. CT to 6:45 p.m.

How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs Mississippi State

Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC) vs Mississippi State (21-11, 8-10 SEC)

When: Thursday, March 13 at 6:45 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Sirius XM: 190 (both home and away)

Series History: Mississippi State leads 14-17

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers lost their final game of the regular season to the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Day. Wildcat guard Otega Oweh was the driving force behind the 91-83 defeat for Missouri.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: Chris Jans and his squad handled business in the first round of the SEC tournament, defeating LSU 91-62 thanks to a standout performance from shifty point guard Josh Hubbard. Hubbard scored 26 points on 9-for-19 shooting, setting himself up as the player to stop for the Tigers.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

