Live Blog: Updates from Missouri's SEC Tournament Game vs. Mississippi State
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– Missouri Tigers on SI has made it to Bridgstone Arena where No. 15 Missouri (21-10, 10-8 SEC) looks to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament but must first outlast Mississippi State (21-11, 8-10 SEC).
The Tigers are the 7-seed in the SEC Tournament while the Bulldogs are the 10-seed. Missouri received a single bye as this will be its first game of the postseason while Mississippi State dominated LSU on Wednesday.
The winner of this matchup will face 2-seed Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Pregame
- Both Missouri and Mississippi State came onto the court for initial warmups at around 5:55 p.m.
- 13-seed Texas defeated 5-seed Texas A&M 94-89 in the first SEC Tournament double overtime in 11 years. Nevertheless, that delayed the start of the Missouri-Mississippi State game from 6 p.m. CT to 6:45 p.m.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs Mississippi State
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC) vs Mississippi State (21-11, 8-10 SEC)
When: Thursday, March 13 at 6:45 p.m. CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 190 (both home and away)
Series History: Mississippi State leads 14-17
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers lost their final game of the regular season to the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Day. Wildcat guard Otega Oweh was the driving force behind the 91-83 defeat for Missouri.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: Chris Jans and his squad handled business in the first round of the SEC tournament, defeating LSU 91-62 thanks to a standout performance from shifty point guard Josh Hubbard. Hubbard scored 26 points on 9-for-19 shooting, setting himself up as the player to stop for the Tigers.