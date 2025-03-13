How to Watch: No. 21 Mizzou Faces Mississippi State in First Round of SEC Tournament
It's time to wipe the slate clean. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers have their matchup in the SEC tournament, taking on the Mississippi State in the tournament's second stage.
The Bulldogs just secured a 91-62 victory over the LSU Tigers in round one, showing minimal struggle against the conference's No. 15 seed. Star guard Josh Hubbard led the way for them in scoring, bringing home 26 points on 47% shooting.
Mississippi State isn't a team the Tigers should underestimate, despite the result the Tigers posted against them earlier in the year. Missouri beat the Bulldogs in Starkville at the beginning of February, winning 88-61. The Hubbard-led squad will still be challenging, especially coming off a hot offensive showing.
"Mississippi State is a tremendous team, well-balanced," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said prior to the matchup against the Bulldogs in February. "Defensively, we know what they bring to the table. Their grit, their toughness, that's something that is an identity of their program, always has and always will be."
The physicality on both sides of the ball, especially while rebounding the ball. They're fifth in the conference in rebounds per game and have big, impactful rebounding presences in their interior with Cameron Matthews and Keyshawn Murphy.
Both of these teams have the chance to boost their seeding in March Madness with a win. Right now, the Tigers are looking at a projected seven seed and the Bulldogs a projected nine seed, with room to go up and down depending on the upcoming result. Even though both teams are safely in the NCAA tournament, a win would go a long way.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs Mississippi State
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC) vs Mississippi State (21-11, 8-10 SEC)
When: Thursday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM Home: 190
Sirius XM Away: 190
Series History: Mississippi State leads 7-14
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers lost their final game of the regular season to the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Day. Wildcat guard Otega Oweh was the driving force behind the 91-83 defeat for Missouri.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: Chris Jans and his squad handled business in the first round of the SEC tournament, defeating LSU 91-62 thanks to a standout performance from shifty point guard Josh Hubbard. Hubbard scored 26 points on 9-for-19 shooting, setting himself up as the player to stop for the Tigers.