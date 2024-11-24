Live Updates: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
Currently on a four-game winning streak, Missouri men's basketball is looking to keep that momentum going in non-conference action against Arkansas Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.
Between Mississippi Valley State and Pacific, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 202-95. Caleb Grill is on a hot streak from behind the arc, coming off a 25-point performance with a 7-of-9 clip from behind the arc.
On the other hand, the Golden Lions are on a four-game losing steak. On Monday, it fell to Texas Tech in a 94-68 blowout. However, Christian Moore did have an impressive 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions
Who: Missouri Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions (1-5, 0-0 SWA)
What: Missouri's sixth game of the 2024-'25 season
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Sunday, November 24, 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 3-0
Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 2023: Missouri opened the season with a 101-79 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Five different players scored over 15 points for Missouri, including Sean East II, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers handled business in a 91-56 win over Pacific. Guard Caleb Grill continued a hot streak, leading the team with 25 points, including 21 from three-point makes. Grill also notched a career-high with five steals.
Last Time Out, Arkansas Pine-Bluff:The Golden Lions fell on the road to Texas Tech, losing 98-64. Arkansas Pine-Bluff shot 52.1% from the field while Texas Tech shot 59.7%. The Golden Lions were led by guard Christian Moore with 20 points.