Live Updates: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Follow along with live updates for the Missouri Tigers home matchup against the Golden Lions.

Chase Gemes

Nov 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Currently on a four-game winning streak, Missouri men's basketball is looking to keep that momentum going in non-conference action against Arkansas Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

Between Mississippi Valley State and Pacific, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 202-95. Caleb Grill is on a hot streak from behind the arc, coming off a 25-point performance with a 7-of-9 clip from behind the arc.

On the other hand, the Golden Lions are on a four-game losing steak. On Monday, it fell to Texas Tech in a 94-68 blowout. However, Christian Moore did have an impressive 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions

Who: Missouri Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions (1-5, 0-0 SWA)

What: Missouri's sixth game of the 2024-'25 season

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

When: Sunday, November 24, 4:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+, SECN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 3-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 2023: Missouri opened the season with a 101-79 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Five different players scored over 15 points for Missouri, including Sean East II, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers handled business in a 91-56 win over Pacific. Guard Caleb Grill continued a hot streak, leading the team with 25 points, including 21 from three-point makes. Grill also notched a career-high with five steals.

Last Time Out, Arkansas Pine-Bluff:The Golden Lions fell on the road to Texas Tech, losing 98-64. Arkansas Pine-Bluff shot 52.1% from the field while Texas Tech shot 59.7%. The Golden Lions were led by guard Christian Moore with 20 points.

Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

