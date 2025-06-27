Making the Case for Mark Mitchell in the 2026 NBA Draft
Sure, the 2025 NBA Draft just ended.
But it's never too early to look to the future and evaluate what could happen during the next draft cycle. There will be an interesting case to be made for Missouri Forward Mark Mitchell, a returning senior forward who should be the lead man for an intriguing SEC team next season.
Mitchell already has some national pedigree that stems from his five-star recruit ranking coming out of the 2022 class as a Duke commit, which should help his name rise when it comes to next year's draft class. There's also no denying that he has some fundamental tools that could take him to the next level.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward had the best season of his career to date last year, posting 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.5% from the field and 26% from the 3-point line. He finally had the chance to show off his offensive range, while also growing as a defender.
Mitchell has undeniable strength, speed and general athleticism that allow him to guard multiple positions on defense and beat multiple positions on offense. He showed he was great at getting to the free-throw line and was a dominant force while attacking downhill or with his back to the basket.
The big caveat with Mitchell is his perimeter shooting. He's too small to play the center position, so NBA teams will want him to shoot the three-ball efficiently. In his three-year college career so far, Mitchell's shot 35.2%, 27.5% and 26% from the perimeter. That won't get it done in the NBA.
He did show he can take and make them, knocking down some crucial triples at different points throughout the season. Mitchell was never the player who head coach Dennis Gates would call on when they needed a big three, however.
So, most of his NBA draft stock right now is dwindling because of his inability to shoot threes. If that's something that can slowly improve as his senior season progresses, the odds of his draft stock doing the same are much higher.
According to a 2026 draft board from NBA Draft Room, Mitchell is the No. 150 player when it comes to next year's draft. If that's the case and that's really how scouts view him at the moment, Mitchell has a long way to go.
A highly skilled forward who fits the mold of a modern NBA PF but needs to shoot the ball.- NBA Draft Room on Mitchell
Mitchell will be taking on the largest role he's ever played as a college athlete, with the opportunity to be Missouri's top scorer and an all-conference player. If those two things happen and Missouri is able to win games, he certainly could hear his name called next year.
That being said, Mitchell has his work cut out for him. His potential flaws as an NBA draft prospect are ones that Tiger fans saw all of last year, some of which were more frustrating than others.
There's a universe where Mitchell does get drafted, likely in the second round because of his age and shooting limitations, but he would have to show growth in multiple facets of his game for that to end up happening.