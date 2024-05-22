Why Adding Josh Gray Proves Missouri's Commitment to Improving Via Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are no strangers to rental players.
Between British Virgin Islands guard D'Moi Hodge, 7-foot-5 giant Connor Vanover and now-overseas-professional DeAndre Gholston, coach Dennis Gates and company have benefitted from players spending just one season in Black & Gold threads.
Much of it has to do with the growing popularity of the transfer portal and its implications on the modern-day college landscape, but with every passing year, schools are becoming more accustomed to it. Missouri is no exception, and it continues to prove why.
As announced Sunday, former South Carolina big man Josh Gray will be making his way to Columbia to join four other transfers — most notably Iowa's Tony Perkins — on Gates' roster next season. They'll be looking to turn things around after a disastrous season, though the rising third-year coach doesn't quite see it that way.
"I don't look at it as as things going wrong," Gates told media following his team's winless conference season. "I look at next year, to be honest with you. ... (I'm focused on) being able to build with our roster and making sure we go out there and continue to develop the guys that are here."
Gray — Missouri's newest 7-footer — is set to replace the production lost by Jordan Butler, who transferred to Columbia, South Carolina to join the Gamecocks next season. The former South Carolina center came from LSU before that, but even after four collegiate seasons, didn't see much time on the court.
Call it lack of impact, but Gray has a strong argument to earn rotational minutes for the Tigers as a graduate. He has SEC experience and strong athleticism to bring to the table, so while his numbers might not be incredibly impressive, he's certainly not lacking talent.
If the inter-conference experience and being a veteran presence weren't enough, however, one could even argue Gray has a chip on his shoulder. That alone makes him a strong fit for Missouri's system.
"The thing that (we) can always go into next year with (is that) we play up close and personal," Gates said. "Our guys fight. They give the very best, and that's an identity of our program."
So, transfer status aside, Gray is likely to make an immediate impact for the Tigers, especially since they'll be losing Butler. He's entering a program in need of redemption, but also one that knows its worth. Missouri isn't worried for next season. Rather, it's focused. Ready.
The Tigers know what it takes to be competitive in the SEC, which is why they made adding talent via the transfer portal a priority. Now that they have, however, the focus becomes development and camaraderie.
They just hope that can translate to wins.