Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion

The latest entry of the hardwood Border War was a bit anti climactic

The Missouri Tigers were undefeated heading into the 2022 basketball edition of the Border War against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

It was arguably the biggest game of the college basketball weekend as well, with Kansas favored by just 3.5 points, and fan fair abounds as Tiger fans began to line up outside Mizzou Arena in the early hours of the morning.

And unfortunately, despite it being billed as a significant matchup for both squads, the result was rather anti-climactic, with Kansas blowing out Missouri 95-67.

The win was the 12th for Kansas in its last 14 tries against Missouri.

So what went wrong for the Tigers?

From the oustset, Kansas simply looked like the far superior team, taking its first lead just over two minutes into the game, and never relinquishing it.

The problems began for Missouri on the offensive end of the floor, where it managed to hit just 42 percent of its shots, including 35 percent from beyond the arc.

D'Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers, scoring 14 points, while Nick Honor finished with 13.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the floor, Kansas was scortching hot shooting the ball from beginning to end, hitting 58 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.

Four Jayhawks also finished in double figures, with Jalen Wilson's 24 points leading the while, while Kevin McCullar Jr.'s 21 and KJ Adams' 19 points were close behind.

Freshman Gradey Dick also added 16 points.

Now, with the primetime rivalry matchup spoiled, and both another tough matchup against Illinois andconference play coming soon, Dennis Gates and the Tigers will head back to the drawing board, and figure out their next steps.

They will get their first attempt to rebound in a road trip to Sunrise, Florida to take on the Central Florida Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena.

