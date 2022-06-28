Mizzou Set for Non-Conference Battle with Former Big 12 Foe

Tigers will have hands full in non-conference play against one of nation's best teams

After a disappointing 12-21 season, Missouri Tigers men's basketball will have their improvement tested this upcoming season with a tough non-conference battle against the defending national champs and an old Big 12 foe.

This season, the Kansas Jayhawks will be making the trip to Colombia, MO on Saturday, Dec. 10 to take on the Tigers, Kansas officially announced Tuesday.

Mizzou has still not made an official announcement regarding the matchup.

The 145 head-to-head meetings with Kansas is the fourth-most against one team in Mizzou program history. The rivalry dates back to the days of the Big 8 and the Big 12 conference.

But it's Kansas, a program that's won four national titles and holds a 93-52 all-time series lead, winning eight of the last 10 against the Tigers. This includes a dominant 102-65 win for the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse last season. Tigers leading-scorer Kobe Brown was held to just five points on 2-3 shooting and had a team-high four turnovers.

Despite the blowout loss, Mizzou has plenty to look forward to in the matchup this December. Under new coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers could look to take advantage of a Jayhawks team that lost a big chunk of talent from last year's squad. Guards Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji were both first-round draft picks, while forward David McCormack and guard Remy Martin ran out of collegiate eligibility.

New Mizzou transfer guard, Isiaih Mosley, will likely have an anticipated matchup with Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who broke out onto the national scene last season due to his timely passing and solid defense.

The Tigers will also face the Iowa State Cyclones of the Big 12 next season in a meeting that's part of the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game date and time are still TBD.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

