Missouri Tigers vs. SIUE: Live In-Game Updates

The Missouri Tigers (3-0) continue their seven-game homestand to start the season on Tuesday night against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 7 p.m. central from Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers are standing strong at 3-0 to start the season, and despite not having faced the stiffest competition so far in non-conference play, there is reason to be positive.

Through three games they are averaging a whopping 90 points per game, failing to crack 90 points only once. However, they were iffy on defense out of the gate, allowing Southern Indiana and Penn to score 91 and 85 points respectively in their first two games.

Now, they turn their attention to the Cougars and will look to keep the momentum rolling with a chance to improve to 4-0. If the Tigers can continue to rack up non-conference wins, regardless of the talent of the opponent, it will bode well for their season come SEC play.

Mizzou forward Noah Carter currently leads the Tigers in scoring (16.7) while adding six rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. SIUE is led in scoring by guard Damarco Minor (16), who also leads the team in assist (5.5)

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Under-16

D'Moi Hodge was hot early for Mizzou. He snagged two offensive rebounds that led to putbacks then hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 10-6.

But then he added a face-up jumper from the top of the key to give him nine points before the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

DeAndre Gholston then caught the hot hand, getting a layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give the Tigers a 19-9 lead.

But SIUE guard Ray'Sean Taylor had eight points of his own to help keep the Cougars in striking distance at 27-19.

HALFTIME

