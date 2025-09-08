Mizzou Adds Another Five-Star Prospect to 2026 Class with Toni Bryant
The Missouri Tigers have earned the commitment of Toni Bryant, a five-star power forward in the class of 2026, according to multiple reports.
Bryant joins five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. in Missouri's recruiting class. Bryant is rated as Missouri's third highest-rated commit in program history, and Crowe as the second-highest, per 247Sports' rankings.
Missouri is the only team to have multiple five-star commits so far in the class. After Bryant's commitment, Missouri moved up from No. 14 to No. 2 in 247's team rankings for the recruiting class, only behind Florida State.
Bryant is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Zephyrhills, Fla. He visited Missouri over the weekend for the football game against Kansas. Bryant was also set to take official visits to NC State on Sept. 26 and to Kansas on Nov. 2. He also received offers from Alabama, Creighton and North Carolina.
Bryant averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds on the Puma Pro16 circuit this offseason. With his height and size, Bryant has the tools to develop into an elite two-way player.
Head coach Dennis Gates was busy on the recruiting trail over the last week. In addition to hosting Bryant, Gates took a visit to Crowe in California, and Aidan Chronister, a four-star forward from Fayetteville, Ark. Chronister is set to take an official visit to Missouri on Sept. 20. He also has visits lined up with Wake Forest, Saint Louis, Arkansas State and Oklahoma State.
Entering his fourth season with Missouri, Gates has established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country. His 2024 class ranked at No. 5 in the country.
Gates also added another piece to his recruiting team this offseason, hiring Tim Fuller as the program's first general manager. Fuller reportedly played a crucial role in Missouri landing Crowe.
The next step for Gates and his staff is developing and retaining that talent.
In the offseason, two of the players from the 2024 recruiting class — center Peyton Marshall and forward Marcus Allen — entered the transfer portal.
Missouri's 2024-25 season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling 67-57 to Drake. After earning four ranked victories early in Southeastern Conference play, Missouri lost four of its final five regular season games.
But the Missouri coaching staff also has a proven track record of being able to develop talent. The best example of this arguably being the growth of Anthony Robinson II, rated as a three-star point guard. in the class of 2023. After a breakout sophomore season where he was named to the All-SEC defensive team, Robinson is projected to be selected in the 2026 NBA draft.
Robinson will lead Missouri in the upcoming season, but with two marquee commits arriving next fall, the top test for Gates and his staff will be the 2026-2027 season.