Mizzou alum Mark Mitchell Signs with Denver Nuggets

Although he didn't hear his name called at the 2026 NBA Draft, former Mizzou basketball standout Mark Mitchell landed with an NBA team in the hours following, officially beginning his professional journey.

Mitchell reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday morning, per Jake Weingarten of StockRisers. He is the only member of the 2025-26 roster to reach the NBA in some capacity this offseason.

Exhibit-10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed deals often given to players to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Many players on such contracts who don't earn an official roster spot still wind up on the organization's G League affiliate, or somewhere else in the G League. Mizzou alum Caleb Grill signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Chicago Bulls after the 2025 NBA Draft, stayed with the team through summer league and began the season on their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Mitchell's joining of the Nuggets makes it two consecutive offseasons that Denver has signed a Missouri player to an undrafted free agent deal after the draft, as the organization signed Tamar Bates to a two-way contract after the 2025 NBA Draft. Bates didn't make an appearance on the main roster, dealing with injuries and instead spending all of his time either in the G League or sidelined. He is currently a free agent but could be back with the team for summer league.

Mitchell averaged a career-high 18.2 points per game last season, along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.7 steals and holding shooting splits of 54.7 / 38.8 / 66.9. The former Tiger was voted to the All-SEC second team for his success, helping lead Missouri to the NCAA Tournament.

Other Tigers in the association

While no player was drafted directly out of Missouri at the 2026 NBA Draft, Trevon Brazile, who spent one season with the Tigers before transferring to Arkansas, was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 35 pick. A similar situation played out last offseason for John Tonje, who spent one season at Missouri before transferring to Wisconsin and eventually being drafted by the Utah Jazz. Tonje is now a restricted free agent.

Jordan Clarkson, who spent the 2013-14 season at Missouri, just won an NBA Championship with the New York Knicks, becoming the fifth Missouri player ever to win a title. Michael Porter Jr., who won a title in 2023, is with the Brooklyn Nets. Dru Smith is with the Miami Heat, and Kobe Brown is set to become a restricted free agent after being traded to the Pacers at the 2026 trade deadline.

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