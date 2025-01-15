Mizzou at Florida: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Information
The Missouri Tigers hit the road for an ultimate road test against the fifth-ranked Florida Gators, looking to improve to 3-1 in conference play.
Florida is ranked as one of the best teams in the country for a reason and will provide another early conference play test for Missouri. The Tigers must be in top shape on both sides of the ball to leave Gainesville with a win.
Dennis Gates and his Missouri Tigers squad are coming off two straight conference wins over LSU and Vanderbilt, both of which played at home. They were games the Tigers needed to win and they accomplished that goal.
That being said, in the first SEC road game against Auburn, a very talented team, Missouri got blown out 84-68. Even if Auburn is the highest-ranked team in the country, Missouri didn't play to the level they should have. They will be equally tested at one of the hardest road environments to play at against Florida.
"When you look across the scoreboards in this conference, the different games that being able to take care of home court is very important and will be important for each team trying to position itself for postseason play," Gates said after Missouri's win over Vanderbilt.
Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and how to watch.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri
Florida
Availability Report:
Missouri
Trent Burns - OUT
Burns, a true freshman center, has been out since the start of the season with a foot injury.
Florida
The Gators have everyone available against the Missouri Tigers.
Things to Know
- Floria leads the SEC in rebounds per game with 46.1. Missouri is a improved rebounding team from last season but the Gators might be the worst rebounding matchup for the Tigers because of its size. That being said, the Tigers are still the No. 15 rebounding team in the SEC, averaging 34.6 per game.
- The Tigers average 85.1 points per game, good for the fifth-best in the conference. Florida allows the fourth-least points per game in the SEC with 64.8. This game is a clash of a top-five offense and a top-five defense.
- Florida's top three leading scorers are all guards. Stopping Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard will be the biggest defensive challenge of the night, as the trio averages 46.4 points per game.
How to Watch: Missouri at Florida
Who: Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Exactech Arena in Gainsville, Fla.
TV: ESPNU
SiriusXM: 383 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network