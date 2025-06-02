Mizzou Basketball to Hire Tim Fuller as General Manager
The Missouri Tigers are set to hire Providence assistant coach Tim Fuller as the program's first general manager, per a report from Andscape.
Fuller has a deep coaching career, and was a respected recruiter for three years at the Overtime Elite league.
Fuller has had eight stops as an assistant coach, spanning over 13 seasons. After coaching as an assistant at Missouri from 2011-2015, Fuller accepted a position at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis as an advisor on athletics to the university president.
Fuller took over as an interim head coach with Missouri during a five-game stretch for the 2013-2014 season after head coach Frank Haith was suspended.
In 2021, Fuller accepted a job as the director of scouting and recruiting at Overtime Elite, a position he held through July 2023. He's also worked with Nike as a marketing representative.
Missouri first posted the job opening for general in April.
Hiring general managers to manage the growing responsibilities in college athletics has become a growing trend. Some programs have hired alumni players, like Oklahoma, who hired former player Trae Young.
For head coach Dennis Gates though, he's found someone with time in the program, plus experience with the recruiting, administrative and financial components of running a program.
"I thought it [was] the right time or think it's the right time now to do it," Gates said of hiring a general manager in a press conference on April 30. "But ultimately, what do I think it'll allow me to take place in? It'll allow me to continue to do other things without dividing time.
Agent relationships is a real thing. It's very important throughout the season. It's very important in the offseason, and it frees any staff up and allows guys to really focus on the players in your program."