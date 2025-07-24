Mizzou Basketball Roster Breakdown: The Two Leading Returners
The Missouri Tigers have a new-look roster this coming season, but Dennis Gates does have two key returners that should emerge as not only the best on the team, but some of the best in the SEC.
Point guard Anthony Robinson II and forward Mark Mitchell emerged as two of Missouri's best last year, and there's no reason that won't be the case again this season. They are great in their own ways and find means to contribute on both sides of the ball, but there will be an expectation that the pair come together and be a dynamic pair.
Of the incoming and returning players on the roster, the most offensive responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Robinson and Mitchell. They have the most minutes in Gates' offensive system and should be the two leading scorers on the team. Stats put aside, Mitchell and Robinson have a large responsibility.
Let's start with Robinson individually. He's a great offensive initiator and has a great feel as a scorer and playmaker in the pick and roll. He can hit the roll man, find shooters on the perimeter and get his defender on his back and score that way.
He improved as a perimeter shooter and everyone knows he can get to the rim with ease. His mid-range shot and float game also make him a threat with the ball in his hands. Robinson's defense is also a clear strength of his that nobody will question. He should be one of the best guard defenders in the SEC next season.
Mitchell's main offensive strength is around the rim and getting downhill. He's powerful and has all the moves in that area to be a 15 or more points-per-game scorer. Mitchell is also a good distributor of the ball, but he has the scoring capability to be one of the leading scorers in the SEC.
They have all the skills as a pairing to be a dominant duo on offense. Mitchell is a fine screen-setter and Robinson is a great passer. It's a match made in heaven.
Obviously, Mitchell is not a traditional big man and the addition of Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. changes the pick-and-roll situation with the Tigers because that's something he excelled at with the Sun Devils. Phillips is a good rim-runner and will likely hold most of that responsibility.
Mitchell can still do it and for the sake of the duo, he might. They have chemistry already and both are so good at what they do that it may be hard not to put them in two-man situations. There are so many possibilities that can come from those two working in the two-man game that can elevate Missouri's offense.
Expectations are high for Mitchell and Robinson individually, which should raise the hopes for them as a pair. They increase the ceiling of Missouri when they are playing at their best, but there could be some difficulties that come along with it.
Mitchell still isn't a great perimeter shooter and that's an area that Robinson is good at as a playmaker. It's likely that Mitchell has worked on his ability to shoot the 3-point shot, but it's not there yet. Robinson knows how to find his guys, though, and Mitchell will absolutely be one of them.
Robinson is a great passer and showed he is last season, but he still tends to make some interesting decisions. He can hold onto the ball for too long and not take the best shots, at times. He also showed he can lose his composure, mainly due to fouls on the defensive end.
If Robinson isn't in the game, the Tigers quickly lose their offensive commander and the ability to operate the two-man game between him and Mitchell. UCLA transfer Sebastian Mack is the next best man to run the point, but he isn't the floor general that Robinson is.
There are also Aaron Rowe and T.O. Barrett, the other true natural point guards on the roster, but they don't have anywhere near enough experience that Robinson has. The Tigers need Robinson on the court at all times and he can't be in foul trouble at all.
All in all, the duo of Robinson and Mitchell should be a strong one. It should be one of the best combos in the conference and if there's enough offseason growth, they could be one of the best in the country.