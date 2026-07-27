Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule Unveiled

While football season is on the horizon and forefront of minds of college sports fans, the Southeastern Conference has released the schedule for its upcoming 2026-27 basketball season, including slotted dates for each conference matchup. Tipoff times and specific midweek dates will be announced at a later date.

Missouri is fresh off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and one of the biggest offseasons in program history. Head coach Dennis Gates beefed up his nonconference schedule, adding Power Five matchups like Nebraska, Kansas, Marquette and Indiana.

Let's take a look at Missouri's conference slate.

Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule

Mizzou @ Arkansas, Saturday Jan. 2

Mizzou vs. Texas A&M, Jan. 5/6

Mizzou vs. Kentucky, Saturday Jan. 9

Mizzou @ Tennessee, Jan. 12/13

Mizzou vs. South Carolina, Saturday Jan. 16

Mizzou @ Oklahoma, Jan 19/20

Mizzou @ Vanderbilt, Saturday Jan. 23

Mizzou vs. Alabama, Jan. 26/27

Mizzou vs. Ole Miss, Saturday Jan. 30

Mizzou @ Mississippi State, Feb. 2/3

Mizzou vs. Tennessee, Saturday Feb. 6

Mizzou @ Florida, Saturday Feb. 13

Mizzou vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 16/17

Mizzou @ Auburn, Feb. 20

Mizzou vs. Arkansas, Feb. 23

Mizzou @ Georgia, Saturday Feb. 27

Mizzou @ Texas, March 2/3

Mizzou vs. LSU, Saturday March 6

SEC Tournament, March 10-14

NCAA Tournament, March 16-April 5

Notes

Conference play begins Saturday, Jan. 2, with the Tigers set to tip-off the slate on the road against Arkansas.

Missouri will begin the season by playing the Razorbacks in Arkansas, picking up right where it left off the 2025-26 regular season, as the Tigers' final regular-season contest was an 88-84 overtime loss to Arkansas. The upcoming conference season-opener will mark the first time Missouri opened its conference slate against Arkansas since joining the SEC in the 2012-13 season.

Like it was in 2025-26, Arkansas will be a competitive squad in 2026-27, as will Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee. Missouri's SEC gives no time for the Tigers to ease into it, but that hasn't been a problem in previous seasons — a 3-1 start last season and a 4-1 start two seasons ago prove it. Missouri's bulked nonconference schedule should also help the smooth transition to conference play.

Missouri has five Saturday home games, the same amount it did in the 2025-26 season. For what its worth to students, two of these games, vs. Kentucky on Jan. 9 and vs. South Carolina on Jan. 16, will be on Winter Break, which officially starts Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 19.

Missouri's "bye" slot comes a week later than it did in the 2025-26 season, with the Tigers set to have an open date on Feb. 9/10.

Missouri has two sets of consecutive home conference games, with the first against Texas A&M (Jan. 5/6) and Kentucky (Jan. 9), and the second against Alabama (Jan. 26/27) and Ole Miss (Jan. 30). In both sets of Missouri's consecutive home conference games last season, Missouri lost the first and won the second game.

Mizzou basketball's nonconference schedule

Each game below has either been announced by the team or had reports of agreements being finalized.

Mizzou @ UNLV, Oct. 29 (exhibition)

Mizzou vs. Saint Louis, Nov. 6 (Neutral / St. Louis)

Mizzou vs. Marquette, Nov. 15 (Neutral / Chicago)

Mizzou vs. Alcorn State, Nov. 18

Mizzou vs. Evansville, Nov. 18

Mizzou vs. Pittsburgh, Dec. 1

Mizzou vs. Kansas, Dec. 6 (Neutral / Kansas City)

Mizzou vs. Nebraska, Dec. 12 (Neutral / Kansas City)

Mizzou @ Indiana, Dec. 18

Mizzou vs. Illinois, Date TBD (Neutral / St. Louis)

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