Mizzou basketball unranked in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

With arguably a more talented team than it had in any of its four seasons under coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball is beginning the season unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers enter the season with their highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, headlined by five-star freshmen Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, alongside four-star freshman Aidan Chronister. Top-50 transfers Jamier Jones and Bryson Tiller join the roster, while Trent Pierce returns as a captain and Kennard Davis, Jaylen Carey and more join as experienced veterans.

There's also Mark Mitchell and C.J. Gunn, two prospective fifth-year Tigers who are currently eligible for the 2026-27 season. Mitchell led the Tigers in points per game and made an All-SEC team in both of his two seasons with the program.

Missouri has lost in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, but has finished well above .500 in conference play in both.

Full Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Florida

2. Duke

3. Illinois

4. UConn

5. Arizona

6. Michigan State

7. Texas

8. Tennessee

9. Virginia

10. Houston

11. Lousiville

12. Arkansas

13. St John's

14. Miami

15. Gonzaga

16. Michigan

17. Kansas

18. Iowa State

19. Texas Tech

20. Alabama

21. USC

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Vanderbilt

25. BYU



First five out: Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Ohio State, North Carolina

Missouri will play four teams in the preseason top 25 in its nonconference slate, including No. 3 Illinois, No. 17 Kansas and two other programs receiving votes.

"When you look at administration, yeah, they wanted more "quote unquote" strength of schedule, but the most important schedule is the schedule that we have in our SEC as well. When you look at the opportunities that I looked at, it had to be intentional."

Seven ranked SEC foes await Missouri in its conference schedule, including No. 1 Florida, which Mizzou beat in the regular season each of the past two seasons. Missouri finished the 2025-26 season 3-7 against ranked opponents, beating No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Florida and No. 22 Tennesee but losing to No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Georgia, No. 23 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas (x2) and No. 25 Miami.

The Tiges nabbed three wins over top-5 opponents in the 2024-25 season.

Missouri's season begins with an exhibition against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Friday in Manhattan, Kansas, followed by an exhibition against UNLV at 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in Las Vegas and a regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 against Cleveland State.

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