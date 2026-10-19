Mizzou basketball unranked in preseason AP Top 25 Poll
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With arguably a more talented team than it had in any of its four seasons under coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball is beginning the season unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers enter the season with their highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, headlined by five-star freshmen Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, alongside four-star freshman Aidan Chronister. Top-50 transfers Jamier Jones and Bryson Tiller join the roster, while Trent Pierce returns as a captain and Kennard Davis, Jaylen Carey and more join as experienced veterans.
There's also Mark Mitchell and C.J. Gunn, two prospective fifth-year Tigers who are currently eligible for the 2026-27 season. Mitchell led the Tigers in points per game and made an All-SEC team in both of his two seasons with the program.
Missouri has lost in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, but has finished well above .500 in conference play in both.
Full Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Florida
2. Duke
3. Illinois
4. UConn
5. Arizona
6. Michigan State
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Virginia
10. Houston
11. Lousiville
12. Arkansas
13. St John's
14. Miami
15. Gonzaga
16. Michigan
17. Kansas
18. Iowa State
19. Texas Tech
20. Alabama
21. USC
22. UCLA
23. Kentucky
24. Vanderbilt
25. BYU
First five out: Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Ohio State, North Carolina
Missouri will play four teams in the preseason top 25 in its nonconference slate, including No. 3 Illinois, No. 17 Kansas and two other programs receiving votes.
"When you look at administration, yeah, they wanted more "quote unquote" strength of schedule, but the most important schedule is the schedule that we have in our SEC as well. When you look at the opportunities that I looked at, it had to be intentional."
Seven ranked SEC foes await Missouri in its conference schedule, including No. 1 Florida, which Mizzou beat in the regular season each of the past two seasons. Missouri finished the 2025-26 season 3-7 against ranked opponents, beating No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Florida and No. 22 Tennesee but losing to No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Georgia, No. 23 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas (x2) and No. 25 Miami.
The Tiges nabbed three wins over top-5 opponents in the 2024-25 season.
Missouri's season begins with an exhibition against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Friday in Manhattan, Kansas, followed by an exhibition against UNLV at 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in Las Vegas and a regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 against Cleveland State.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright