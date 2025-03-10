Mizzou Continues Slide in Final Regular Season Poll Release
The plummet down the national rankings has continued for the Missouri Tigers after two more losses in conference play, slightly changing the outlook of the Tigers' postseason as it approaches.
Missouri lost its final three regular season games, two of which were on the road. The most recent defeat was against the Kentucky Wildcats, a team searching for a big win right before the SEC tournament commenced. They got just that, winning 91-83 at Mizzou Arena, only the second time a team's done that this season.
The loss prior came against the Oklahoma Sooners, another team that desperately needed a big win. The bubble-bound Sooners also picked that up, grabbing a 96-84 win behind 31 points from star freshman Jeremiah Fears.
Those two losses marked four losses in their last five games and a spiral down the conference standings. Once holding onto the five spot with a chance to earn a double-bye in Nashville, the Tigers slipped all the way down to the seven-seed.
Now, Missouri's SEC tournament fate will be in the hands of either LSU or Mississippi State. The Bulldogs and LSU tip off at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 12 to determine who will play Missouri. That game should get going at the same time on the following day.
That being said, here's where Missouri landed in the final regular season poll update of the season.
AP Top 25
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, Record, Points)
1. Duke, 28-3, 770
2. Houston, 27-4, 729
3. Auburn, 27-4, 704
4. Florida, 27-4, 688
5. St. John's, 27-4, 618
6. Tennessee, 25-6, 603
6. Michigan State, 26-5, 603
8. Alabama, 24-7, 588
9. Texas Tech, 24-7, 539
10. Clemson, 26-5, 466
11. Maryland, 24-7, 424
12. Iowa State, 23-8, 415
13. Louisville, 25-6, 414
14. Wisconsin, 23-8, 309
15. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 286
16. Texas A&M, 22-9, 281
17. Memphis, 26-5, 278
18. BYU, 23-8, 266
19. Kentucky, 21-10, 205
20. Purdue, 21-10, 195
21. Michigan, 22-9, 114
22. Missouri, 21-10, 95
23. Marquette, 22-9, 80
24. Arizona, 20-11, 73
25. Illinois, 20-11, 55
Schools Dropped Out
No. 25 VCU
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon 48, New Mexico 41, Drake 39, Creighton 38, UC San Diego 32, UCLA 19, Gonzaga 18, VCU 13, UConn 9, Ole Miss 9, Kansas 6, Mississippi State 4, High Point 1