Mizzou Earns First Road Win of SEC Play at Mississippi State

Missouri and Mississippi State went blow for blow, lighting up the floor with rapid action matched with remarkable efficiency through the first three quarters. The deciding fourth and final period deteriorated into a gritty slugfest. The Tigers landed the final blow of the game, raising their fist in victory at the final buzzer, downing the Bulldogs 88-80.

The most important win of the season and the Kellie Harper era so far, a loss would've potentially slammed the door on Missouri's already dim chances of making the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid. Mississippi State entered the game as a projected nine seed in ESPN's most recent bracketology. This marks the Tigers' first win of the season over a team in the projected field.

In a frenetic start to the day, both teams were seemingly able to score at will, but the buckets were hard to come by with the game on the line. While the Tigers shot the ball at a 65.9 rate through the third quarter, which would have marked Missouri's best shooting performance since Jan. 3, 2019, they only managed to make 5 of 14 shots in the final frame.

Trailing by four points at 3:12 mark in the game, Missouri's regained its rhythm. Grace Slaughter drilled back-to-back triples, the latter dropping to put Missouri ahead with 1:18 remaining in the game. This marked the final lead change in a game that traded the advantage back and forth 20 times.

Across the final three minutes, Missouri embarked on a 14-2 run, highlighted by Slaughter's 8 points as she donned the role of the Tigers' undisputed closer. She totaled 18 points with four made 3-pointers. Though, Shannon Dowell the bulk of the scoring load on the day. She finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with her team-leading 6 rebounds and five assists.

Missouri earned back-to-back conference wins and matched its highest SEC win total since the 2022-2023 season with eight regular season games left on the schedule. The Tigers will look to retain the momentum on its road trip as they will travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

