Mizzou Forward Mark Mitchell Lands on Preseason All-SEC Team
Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell was selected to the preseason All-SEC Coaches second team, per a release from the Southeastern Conference.
Mitchell averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season in his first year with the Tigers. He also shot 50.5% from the field, 26% from the perimeter and 67% from the free-throw line.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has high expectations for his returning junior forward, who transferred into the program from Duke two offseasons ago.
"I want to see Mark Mitchell rebound a little bit more from an analytical standpoint because I do think that will help his future in basketball," Gates said at SEC Media Day. "The other thing is, continue to be the unselfish spirit, the great leader that I think he can be on and off the court."
Gates wants Mitchell to become more of a complete player this season for the Tigers. Gates believes that there's still a lot of growth that Mitchell can show in his final collegiate season.
"My expectations is that Mark Mitchell will become more of an aggressive player," Gates said. "We all saw a shell of him [last year]."
Here's a look at the rest of the preseason all SEC teams.
First Team
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Second Team
Boogie Fland, Florida
Malik Dia, Ole Miss
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Third Team
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas
Karter Knox, Arkansas
D.J. Wagner, Arkansas
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Preseason Player of the Year
Otega Oweh, Kentucky