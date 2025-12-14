Live Blog For Mizzou's Matchup Against Bethune Cookman

The end of the non-conference portion of the season is rapidly approaching for the Missouri Tigers, with only two games left to go until the gauntlet of the Southeastern Conference begins. The Tigers are kicking off those final two games with a home matchup against Bethune-Cookman.

Head coach Dennis Gates and his team are coming off an ugly win against Alabama State earlier in the week, one that followed two straight losses to Kansas and Notre Dame. Gates has areas he wants to see his team improve in, but it's not exactly clear if he saw those come to fruition against the Hornets on Thursday.



"Reflecting on our previous two games, Notre Dame and Kansas, these opportunities give us a lens to see where we need to grow it," Gates told the media Wednesday. "As a head coach, I will continue to identify those areas that we need to grow so that we can have excellence, so that we can continue to improve, so that our players can continue to improve."



The page has been turned to the Wildcats now, who stand at 3-6 on the season with wins over Coastal Georgia Mariner, Ohio and South Carolina State. This Bethune-Cookman team most notably took the Auburn Tigers to overtime in one of the first games of the season, losing 95-90. Led by junior forward Quentin Heady with 21 points, the Wildcats almost pulled off a monumental upset over an SEC opponent.



Unfortunately for the Wildcats, who are coached by Reggie Theus, that's likely the most notable thing to happen to them so far this season. They've had to play a brutal schedule following that Auburn game, taking on Miami, Dayton and Indiana. They kept things close against Dayton, only losing 91-82, but the losses to Miami and Indiana were both by more than 40 points.



Leading the way in the scoring department for the Wildcats is senior guard Jakobi Heady with 15.6 points per game on 48.8% shooting. The Wildcats also have former five-star guard Artero Morris on their roster, who's averaging 13.7 points per game. Morris had stops at Texas and Kansas before landing with the Wildcats as a junior. He also spent time at the junior college level.



Bethune-Cookman has some size and length that could prove to be disruptive against Missouri on Sunday afternoon. They have multiple wings that are taller than 6-foot-4, with clearly long wingspans and noticeable strength.

Follow along below for updates throughout Missouri's home game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Pregame

