Mizzou Guard Caleb Grill Signs Two-Way Contract With NBA Team
Former Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill has a new NBA home after getting picked up by the Chicago Bulls as an undrafted free agent. He'll sign a two-way contract with them.
Grill will join the likes of Coby White, Josh Giddey and Mataz Buzelis in Chicago, while being coached by Billy Donovan. The Bulls are one of the highest-volume three-point shooting teams in the league, so Grill should fit in nicely if he makes the team.
The Wichita, Kansas, native averaged career highs this season, with 13.7 points and shooting 39.6% from the field. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Grill started his career with Iowa State, where he played the 2019-20 season. He then moved to UNLV for one season, before heading back to Iowa State for two more. It was after that when he started his stint with the Missouri Tigers.
Player Info
- DOB: June 15, 2000 (25)
- Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
- High School: Maize
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting Rating: Three stars
NBA Combine Measurements / Workout Results
Height (without shoes): 6'2.25
Weight: 204
Wingspan: 6'7.5
Standing reach: 8'2
Standing vertical: 29
Max vertical: 38'
Shuttle run: 2.81 seconds
Three-quarter court sprint: 3.19 seconds
Lane agility: 11.27 seconds
Career Accolades
2024-25 SEC Sixth Man of the Year
2024-25 NABC All-Central District Second Team
SEC Player of the Week (Jan. 20, 2025)
2024-25 SEC Community Service Team
2023-24 NABC Honors Court
2024-25 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
2023-24 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
2022-23 Academic All-Big 12 First Team
2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team
Four-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (S20, F21, S22, F22)
Scored 1,244 career points
Evaluation
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that the most thrilling part of Grill's game is his perimeter shooting. He shot a career-best 39.6% from the 3-point line this season, a near four-percent difference from his prior career-best.
Grill is a fearless shooter and has what some might consider "limitless range". Even if those shots don't go in, having no fear to shoot from wherever on the court is a good skill to have for a prospective NBA sharpshooter. Doing that at a near 40% clip is even more impressive.
Grill also exploded for games of 33, 28 and 25, showing he can take on the leading-scorer role. His efficiency and consistency when it came to his shooting mechanics have helped him earn the title of being one of the most underrated shooters in this year's draft.
His ability to get his shot off quickly, while also being able to relocate at an appropriate speed, should make him appealing to NBA teams. He has just about every minor skill that scouts are looking for in a potential sharpshooter, also including his ability to shoot off the dribble.
What can be forgotten about Grill is how fast and vertically athletic he is, with the ability to fly around and drive to the rim as well. Grill has a great vertical, proven by his 38-inch jump, which he managed to showcase during his final season of college basketball.
His limitations come on defense, where he still isn't horrible. He doesn't have the best hands and struggles to stick with primary ball-handlers, but Grill won't be a negative on that end. He averaged 1.1 steals per game throughout his six-year career, showing that he can jump into passing lanes and initiate fast breaks.
At the end of the day, most teams know, even if they're interested in Grill, that they can wait on securing the talent of a 25-year-old sharpshooter.