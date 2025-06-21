2025 NBA Draft Profile: Missouri Guard Caleb Grill
Caleb Grill is in a truly unique scenario when it comes to the NBA Draft. The former Missouri Tigers guard looks to be in the undrafted category of players, but has a strong following across social media talent evaluators.
His combination of shooting, athleticism and general hustle has many enamored with what he could bring to an NBA team. That being said, he's a 25-year-old guard with defensive limitations, while also lacking some consistency and shot-selection decisions to be a surefire pick.
All of that being said, Grill is nothing short of exciting. His age is a concern, but there isn't many doubts that he can contribute to an NBA team. Even if the path he takes is one where he's undrafted, it's easy to see how Grill can bring value to an NBA team.
Here's a look at what Grill brings to the table for an NBA team and how he fares in the 2025 NBA draft.
Player Info
- DOB: June 15, 2000 (25)
- Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
- High School: Maize
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting Rating: Three stars
NBA Combine Measurements / Workout Results
Height (without shoes): 6'2.25
Weight: 204
Wingspan: 6'7.5
Standing reach: 8'2
Standing vertical: 29
Max vertical: 38'
Shuttle run: 2.81 seconds
Three-quarter court sprint: 3.19 seconds
Lane agility: 11.27 seconds
Career Accolades
2024-25 SEC Sixth Man of the Year
2024-25 NABC All-Central District Second Team
SEC Player of the Week (Jan. 20, 2025)
2024-25 SEC Community Service Team
2023-24 NABC Honors Court
2024-25 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
2023-24 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
2022-23 Academic All-Big 12 First Team
2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team
Four-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (S20, F21, S22, F22)
Scored 1,244 career points
Evaluation
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that the most thrilling part of Grill's game is his perimeter shooting. He shot a career-best 39.6% from the 3-point line this season, a near four-percent difference from his prior career-best.
Grill is a fearless shooter and has what some might consider "limitless range". Even if those shots don't go in, having no fear to shoot from wherever on the court is a good skill to have for a prospective NBA sharpshooter. Doing that at a near 40% clip is even more impressive.
Grill also exploded for games of 33, 28 and 25, showing he can take on the leading-scorer role. His efficiency and consistency when it came to his shooting mechanics have helped him earn the title of being one of the most underrated shooters in this year's draft.
His ability to get his shot off quickly, while also being able to relocate at an appropriate speed, should make him appealing to NBA teams. He has just about every minor skill that scouts are looking for in a potential sharpshooter, also including his ability to shoot off the dribble.
What can be forgotten about Grill is how fast and vertically athletic he is, with the ability to fly around and drive to the rim as well. Grill has a great vertical, proven by his 38-inch jump, which he managed to showcase during his final season of college basketball.
His limitations come on defense, where he still isn't horrible. He doesn't have the best hands and struggles to stick with primary ball-handlers, but Grill won't be a negative on that end. He averaged 1.1 steals per game throughout his six-year career, showing that he can jump into passing lanes and initiate fast breaks.
At the end of the day, most teams know, even if they're interested in Grill, that they can wait on securing the talent of a 25-year-old sharpshooter.
NBA Comparison: Bryn Forbes, Landry Shamet
What the Experts Say
Mock Draft
Finding a mock draft in which Grill appears is hard. He has plenty of hype on social media from fan-based analysts, but doesn't appear in many, if any, mock drafts. Right now, it seems like his most likely chance of making an NBA roster will come after the 2025 draft. If he is selected, it would be very late in the second round.
Projection
Here's what Rotowire.com had to say about Grill as a prospect.
"Given his 3-point prowess, it’s easy to compare Grill to fellow sharpshooters like Landry Shamet (6-foot-4, 190), Bogdan Bogdanovic (6-foot-5, 225) and AJ Green (6-foot-4, 190). Shooting and spacing the floor are paramount in today’s NBA, and every contending team has a sharpshooter off the bench like Grill at their disposal."
The Last Word
"His reads are really good at exploiting the defense. He takes what he's given. He's one of our highest-graded defenders, and that's what's underestimated."- Dennis Gates on Grill