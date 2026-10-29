Discussing Ahmad Hardy's potential return on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his return to Missouri's practice field Monday, per MU coach Eli Drinkwitz. The practice, of which Hardy was a full participant in, marked the first time he'd practiced since suffering a gunshot wound to his leg May 10.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle discussed the possibilities of Hardy's timeline, previewed Missouri's upcoming game against Arkansas and gave some thoughts on Missouri basketball as the Tigers prepare to play their final exhibition game Thursday night.

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Ahmad Hardy's return timeline

Although he returned to the practice field, Hardy's timeline to return to game action is largely unknown. He was not listed at all on Wednesday's SEC Student-Athlete Availability report — nor were any of the other 10-plus Tigers Drinkwitz mentioned were dealing with injuries or recovery Tuesday.

Technically, Hardy could play against Arkansas, given he wasn't listed on the injury report. Missouri isn't putting any strict timeline on his return, though.

“We've always felt like that he would need two weeks of being back into football practices and shape to figure everything out,” Drinkwitz said. “I really don't have a timeline. There's never been anybody — that we've experienced — have to go through this, so for me to put an artificial timeline on that creates an expectation and then disappointment to you and the fans and everybody else because he can't meet something that he has no control over or I have no control over. ...

"I don't know if he'll be back for Arkansas. I don't know if he'll be back for Texas. I don't know if he'll be back for the bowl game. Nobody knows.”

Regardless of Hardy's status, Missouri (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) will be favorited heading into Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-4, 1-3) at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Score predictions

Wright: Mizzou 45, Arkansas 13

Knox-Doyle: Mizzou 38, Arkansas 17

Mizzou basketball

Mizzou basketball beat Kansas State 71-67 in its first exhibition game of the year and will next play UNLV at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The Tigers will open their regular season by hosting Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

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