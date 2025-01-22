Mizzou Central

Mizzou Hits the Road Against Texas: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming

The Tigers look to continue its SEC winning streak down in Austin, Texas.

Michael Stamps

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) celebrates after making a basket during an SEC men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Texas won 77-73. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will look to build on its winning streak, this time in Austin, Texas against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns sit at 12-6 this season with only one conference victory so far.

Adjusting to the SEC hasn't been easy for the Longhorns, whose only conference victory is against Oklahoma. They've been through an early-season gauntlet, racking up losses to Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida. That's a brutal stretch of games.

In some ways, a home game against Missouri is exactly what the Longhorns need. It's a great opportunity to capture a ranked victory, thwart the momentum of Missouri and earn a resume-builder for the postseason.

The Tigers have won four straight games, coming off wins against Arkansas and Florida. Missouri is playing its best basketball in recent memory and has another opportunity to earn an impressive road victory.

Below is full information for the game, including the final availability report and streaming information.

Availability Report

Missouri
Trent Burns - Out

Burns is out of his boot and has been seen shooting but there is still no timetable for his return to the court.

Texas
Chendall Weaver - Out

Weaver's missed his last three games due to a hip injury. He's averaging 6.7 points per game for the Longhorns this season.

Starting Lineups

Missouri

Texas

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri

Who: Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-6, 1-4 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 p.m. CST

Where: Moody Center

TV: SEC Network

SiriusXM: Channel 89 or 384

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series History: Missouri leads 14-12

