Mizzou Central

Mizzou Hosts Arkansas: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming

The Missouri Tigers will hope to secure a win over their border rivals.

Joey Van Zummeren

Feb 24, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Khalif Battle (0) is fouled while shooting by Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 88-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Khalif Battle (0) is fouled while shooting by Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 88-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers will look to make it four straight Saturday, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in a sold-out Mizzou Arena.

Missouri will hope to build off a upset road win over then-No. 5 Florida while Arkansas searches for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, starting 0-4 in conference play.

"Every game is a challenge in this league," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "Every single game. And to my knowledge, regardless of record, a top-25 team is coming in our building."

Saturday will mark the third matchup between Gates and legendary head coach John Calipari, who is in his first year at Arkansas after 16 with Kentucky. Gates and Missouri won the first in Columbia while Calipari and Kentucky took the second in Lexington, Ky.

"I think when you look at Arkansas and coach Cal and all the players that he's had throughout his past and then Arkansas throughout their history, it's, a very good program and obviously, he's a hall of fame head coach," Gates said.

Below is full information for the game, including the final availability report and streaming information.

Availability Report

Missouri
Trent Burns - Out

The freshman center has missed all this season with a foot injury. Friday, Dennis Gates did not have a timetable to provied on Burns' recovery.

Arkansas
No players listed.

Starting Lineups

Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell

Arkansas
Boogie Fland
D.J. Wagner
Adou Thiero
Treveon Brazile
Jonas Aidoo

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri

Who: Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC) vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 18, 5 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

SirusXM: Channel 190 or 374

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series History: Arkansas leads 35-27

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball