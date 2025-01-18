Mizzou Hosts Arkansas: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming
The Missouri Tigers will look to make it four straight Saturday, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in a sold-out Mizzou Arena.
Missouri will hope to build off a upset road win over then-No. 5 Florida while Arkansas searches for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, starting 0-4 in conference play.
"Every game is a challenge in this league," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "Every single game. And to my knowledge, regardless of record, a top-25 team is coming in our building."
Saturday will mark the third matchup between Gates and legendary head coach John Calipari, who is in his first year at Arkansas after 16 with Kentucky. Gates and Missouri won the first in Columbia while Calipari and Kentucky took the second in Lexington, Ky.
"I think when you look at Arkansas and coach Cal and all the players that he's had throughout his past and then Arkansas throughout their history, it's, a very good program and obviously, he's a hall of fame head coach," Gates said.
Below is full information for the game, including the final availability report and streaming information.
Availability Report
Missouri
Trent Burns - Out
The freshman center has missed all this season with a foot injury. Friday, Dennis Gates did not have a timetable to provied on Burns' recovery.
Arkansas
No players listed.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell
Arkansas
Boogie Fland
D.J. Wagner
Adou Thiero
Treveon Brazile
Jonas Aidoo
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri
Who: Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC) vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 18, 5 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
SirusXM: Channel 190 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Arkansas leads 35-27