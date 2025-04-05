Mizzou in Final Five Schools for 4-Star Forward, Announces Commitment Date
The Missouri Tigers landed in the final five schools for four-star wing JJ Andrews. The announcement was made on his X on Saturday afternoon. He will be making his college decision on May 15.
Andrews will be deciding between the Tigers, Arkansas, Marquette, Oklahoma and LSU. The Little Rock, Arkansas native has long had a relationship with head coach Dennis Gates and his coaching staff and that now has come to fruition.
The Arkansas native is the No. 32 player in the country, No. 14 of all small forwards and is the highest rated player in the state. He also held offers from NC State, Illinois, Ole Miss, USC and others.
Gates and the Tigers do not have a commitment yet in the class of 2026 and for a while, Andrews has long appeared to be the top prospect for Missouri in the class. Now, according to On3 predictions, Arkansas and Oklahoma hold the lead over the Tigers in his recruitment.
It's important to know that Andrews will make a commitment before his summer AAU season starts. That is normally a period where players pick up offers and are seen by college coaches, so getting off the board before then is notable.
Andrews is a dynamic offensive wing prospect, with room for growth as a shooter. He has great physical tools and a high motor that will take him a long way in his basketball-playing career if his shooting can come around.