Mizzou Included in Top 5 Schools for Arizona State Transfer

The 7-foot center has started in 24 games over the past two seasons with Arizona State.

Feb 12, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) works the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Former LSU and Arizona State center Shawn Phillps Jr. may be making a return to the Southeastern Conference with the Missouri Tigers.

The rising senior is reportedly down to five schools he's looking to transfer to, according to a report from 247Sports. The list includes Missouri, Cincinnati, Memphis, Villanova and Kansas.

Phillips spent each of the past two seasons at Arizona State after playing his freshman season at LSU. The 7-foot, 245-pound center started in 12 games in each of the past two seasons for Arizona State.

Arizona State Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last year, he averaged 17.9 minutes, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 5.4 points per game. The average rebound mark was just .1 behind Missouri's leading rebounder, Josh Gray, for 2024-2025. Phillips' experience and size at center would be an important addition for Missouri, which current centers don't hold much starting experience.

Missouri has added former Oklahoma forward/center Luke Northweather already through the transfer portal, but he doesn't have quite the experience that Phillips has, not cracking the Oklahoma starting lineup in two seasons, and averaging 8.6 and 11.3 minutes per game respectively in those seasons.

On top of Northweather, Missouri has added former Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, and former UCLA guard Sebastian Mack through the transfer portal. On the flip side, the Tigers' roster is expected to lose forward Aidan Shaw and guard/forward Marcus Allen through the transfer portal.

To follow along with every offseason move for Missouri's men's basketball, follow this TRACKER.

